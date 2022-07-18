Borussia Dortmund have announced that their striker Sebastien Haller has been diagnosed with a testicular tumour.

The 28-year-old Ivory Coast international joined the Bundesliga side from Ajax earlier this month as a replacement for Erling Haaland, but will now likely miss the start of the season.

The player had complained of feeling unwell, according to a statement on the Borussia Dortmund official website

During the course of examinations, “a tumour was finally discovered in the testicles during the course of the day.

“During the coming days, further examinations will take place in a specialised medical centre.

“Borussia Dortmund asks that the privacy of the player and his family be respected and that no questions be asked. As soon as we have further information, we will inform you in consultation with the player."

BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl said: "This news today came as a shock to Sebastien Haller and to all of us.

"The entire BVB family wishes Sebastien a full recovery as soon as possible and that we can hug him again soon. We will do everything in our power to ensure that he receives the best possible treatment."

