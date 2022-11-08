Borussia Dortmund’s three-match winning streak in the Bundesliga came to an abrupt end as they went down 2-0 to VfL Wolfsburg at the Volkswagen Arena.

Niko Kovac’s Wolfsburg side, who were playing their last home game before the start of the upcoming month-long break, came out with intent and stunned Dortmund by taking the lead after just six minutes.

The visitors failed to deal with Maximilian Arnold’s corner, and Micky van de Ven was there at the back post to nod the ball home from inside the six-yard box to score his first Bundesliga goal and give the Wolves an early advantage.

Die Schwartzgelben recovered from their lacklustre start to the game and began to create some big chances of their own, with their best coming with the last kick of the first half as Niklas Sule’s effort came crashing back off the foot of the post.

Dortmund’s attempts at trying to chase the game proved to be in vain, however, as Wolfsburg captalised on another BVB mistake late on in stoppage time to seal a deserved win.

Julian Brandt’s slip gave possession away to the home side, and Patrick Wimmer’s low cross was tapped in from close range by Lucas Nmecha in the 91st minute, as the Wolves sealed their first win over Dortmund in 15 matches and moved up into the top half of the table.

TALKING POINT - Dortmund falter away from home once again

Dortmund's inconsistency on their travels once again becomes a big talking point in the Bundesliga, as Edin Terzic's side fail to take their chance to close the gap to Bayern Munich at the top of the league. After this result, BVB are now six points behind the defending champions.

This latest away defeat adds to their previous struggles this season against FC Koln and Union Berlin respectively. In both of those losses, individual errors cost them dearly, and that haunted Die Schwartzgelben again tonight. Both of Wolfsburg's goals were avoidable from a defensive point of view.

Dortmund's final league game before the break for the upcoming World Cup is against Borussia Monchengladbach this Friday, another tough fixture away from home with a short turnaround.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Micky van de Ven

Micky van de Ven of VfL Wolfsburg celebrates with teammate Omar Marmoush after scoring their side's first goal during the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund at Volkswagen Arena on November 08, 2022 in Wolfsburg, Germany. Image credit: Getty Images

The 21-year-old Dutch centre-back did not put a foot wrong at the heart of the Wolfsburg defence this evening, and to cap off a great night's work, he also got on the scoresheet in the Bundesliga for the first time.

His header at the back post within the first seven minutes at the Volkswagen Arena gave his side a dream start, and it proved to be a lead that was relatively comfortable until the second goal arrived in the first minute of injury time at the end of the second half.

In total, van de Ven had a pass completion rate on 97%, won four tackles and made one interception.

PLAYER RATINGS

VfL Wolfsburg: Casteels 8, Baku 7, Bornauw 7, van de Ven 8, Otavio 7, Kaminski 6, F. Nmecha 7, Arnold 7, Gerhardt 6, Marmoush 7, Wind 7. Subs: L. Nmecha 7, Svanberg 6, Roussillon 6, Wimmer 7.

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel 7, Sule 7, Hummels 6, Schlotterbeck 7, Guerreiro 7, Ozcan 6, Bellingham 6, Adeyemi 6, Brandt 7, Malen 7, Moukoko 6. Subs: Reyna 6, Pasalic 6, Modeste 5, Hazard 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

6’ - GOAL! (Micky van der Ven) - The home side have started better and have an early lead! A corner is delivered from the right, and it's headed in at the back post by van de Ven! The ball is initially flicked on to the Dutchman's path, and he has an easy nodded finish!

40' - JUST WIDE! - Wolfsburg have another good move as Marmoush latches onto a good pass from the right, before pulling the trigger from the edge of the penalty area, but his effort fizzes just whiskers wide of the post.

45+1 - OFF THE POST - Dortmund have their best opening just before half-time! Guerreiro's cut-back from the left byline is met by Sule in the penalty area with a low strike across the ball, but it cannons back off the bottom of the post! The loose ball rebounds off Otavio and almost ends up going in, but it just about stays out.

61' - WOLFSBURG COME CLOSE AGAIN - Kaminski feeds Wind for the strike inside the box despite both players being surrounded by yellow and black shirts. The Dane hits it, but Kobel palms it over the bar! The resulting corner reaches Nmecha at the back post, but his effort is straight at Kobel, who comes off his line to make the save.

90+1' - GOAL! (Lukas Nmecha) - That is surely the points all wrapped up for Wolfsburg! Brandt unfortunately slips in midfield, and Wolfsburg pick up the loose ball and play it out wide on the right for Wimmer. He sends in a low cross into the centre of the penalty area, and Lucas Nmecha is there to tap the ball home from close-range!

KEY STATS

Borussia Dortmund suffer their first defeat against VfL Wolfsburg in fifteen matches. The last time BVB dropped points to the Wolves in the Bundesliga was back the 2017/18 season.

VfL Wolfsburg extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to eight matches (W5, D3).

