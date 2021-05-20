Cardiff defender Sol Bamba says he has been declared “cancer free” and says he is “over the moon right now”.

The former Leeds, Leicester and Ivory Coast centre back was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma in December and made his medical situation public in January.

But in a number of posts on Twitter, the 36-year-old said he is now better and praised the NHS for the treatment he received.

Championship Cardiff defender Bamba diagnosed with cancer, undergoing chemotherapy 11/01/2021 AT 21:20

“Just a quick message to inform you that I'm now cancer free!” he said on social media.

It is of course incredibly heart warming news for my family and I, we are over the moon right now.

“I really want to thank each and everyone that has been supporting me, whether it's been with a comment,ma message, a like or whatever, that definitely gave me extra strength to go through this.

“Above all, I want to thank the family at the NHS who took such good care of me, I will always be grateful for your job.

“Thank you to all my family, my friends and of course the club and everyone one in the football industry that has helped me facing this challenge. I wish you all a blessed day and hopefully will see you soon again on the pitch.”

Bamba made his return to action for Cardiff as a substitute for the last few seconds of their final Championship match of the season with Rotherham.

Championship Thierry Henry set for Bournemouth job – reports 17/02/2021 AT 16:50