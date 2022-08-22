Former Manchester City forward Caroline Weir came back to haunt her old club as Real Madrid knocked Manchester City out of the Women's Champions League on Sunday.

Weir joined the Spaniards in July having spent four years on the blue side of Manchester and she didn't need long to remind her old employers of what they are missing. The Scotland international netted past City goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck after just fifteen minutes, a strike which dealt the decisive blow to City's European dreams.

The visitors had Roebuck to thank for a string of important saves which prevented Real from putting the game beyond their reach. City rallied after falling behind in the Madrid heat, conjuring chances to change the narrative on the night.

Deyna Castellanos was left frustrated when she was denied by the woodwork, while Lauren Hemp went close to levelling the tie in the final minutes. Despite their best efforts, it wasn't to be for City on a disappointing evening.

It's the fifth season in a row that City have succumbed to Spanish opposition on the European stage with Real Madrid, who knocked them out of last season's competition, proving their nemesis.

City began their quest for group stage qualification in style when they brushed aside Kazakh outfit Tomoris-Turan earlier in the week, netting six without reply which set up their encounter with Real.

As a result of missing out on Champions League qualification, Gareth Taylor's side will now enter the group stages of the Continental Cup, a competition in which they are the current holders.

Players will turn their attention to 2023 World Cup qualifiers at the start of September, before re-focusing ahead of the eagerly awaited 2022-23 Women's Super League season which starts the weekend of the 10th/11th September.

City's curtain-raiser sees them welcome Arsenal to the Academy Stadium on Sunday 11th September, with kick-off scheduled for 19:00, in what promises to be an exciting season off the back of the Lionesses success this summer.

