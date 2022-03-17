Paul Pogba was burgled during Manchester United’s Champions League match against Atletico Madrid.

The 29-year-old said it was his “family's worst nightmare" and has offered a reward for "anyone who has a clue to help us".

"Last night our family's worst nightmare was realised when our home was burglarised while our babies were sleeping in their bedroom,” began Pogba in a post on social media.

"The burglars were in our home for less than five minutes but in that time they took something from us more valuable than anything we had in our home... our sense of safety and security."

"This occurred during the final moments of last night's match when they knew that we would not be home.

"My wife and I rushed home not knowing if our children were safe or unharmed. As a father there is no feeling worse in this world than not being there to protect your children and I sincerely hope no one ever has to feel what I felt last night.

"It is for this reason that I would like to offer a reward for anyone who has a clue to help us."

The burglary follows robberies at properties owned by Victor Lindelof and Joao Cancelo.

A first-half header from Renan Lodi was enough to take Atletico Madrid into the last eight of the Champions League against United.

