Chelsea booked a Champions League final meeting with Manchester City in Istanbul on May 29 after overcoming Real Madrid 2-0 in the semi-final second leg at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel’s side went through 3-1 on aggregate and in surprisingly comfortable fashion thanks to Timo Werner’s header from point-blank range in the first half and Mason Mount's close-range finish late on to set up a tantalising third all-English final.

Antonio Rudiger had the first meaningful attempt on goal with a powerful strike that former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was forced to punch away.

That was before Werner had a goal chalked off in the 18th minute for straying offside when he tapped in Ben Chilwell's low cross.

Karim Benzema tested Edouard Mendy with a vicious curling effort into the bottom corner which the Senegalese goalkeeper was forced to tip onto the post two minutes before Chelsea took the lead.

N'Golo Kante, who was instrumental in Chelsea's attacks, slid a neat pass by Casemiro before laying off to Kai Havertz. He attempted to dink the ball over Courtois and it crashed off the bar before it fell to Werner to nod home his first Champions League goal in open play for the Blues this season.

Real rallied and Benzema gave Mendy more to think about when he rose highest to meet a Luka Modric cross in the 36th minute, but it was acrobatically tipped over the bar by the 29-year-old.

Into the second half and Mount squandered a glorious chance to extend Real's lead in the 53rd minute moments after Havertz cracked the woodwork with a header. Werner neatly flicked the ball into Mount's path and the England international lifted it over the bar from point-blank range.

Five minutes later and Havertz burst into a one-on-one thanks to a simple ball over the top which split Real's backline in half, but his shot was straight at Courtois' feet. Kante then made it three golden chances missed by Chelsea with Courtois again denying him in yet another one-on-one opportunity for the Blues.

With Chelsea simply too quick and too powerful on the break, Real were unable to threaten any further. The 2012 winners knew they could look forward to the final when Mount sealed victory from close range in the 86th minute after Kante capitalised on a sloppy Sergio Ramos pass near Real's own box.

TALKING POINT – Take a bow Tuchel

Chelsea were languishing in ninth in the Premier League and bereft of confidence when the German manager took charge in January. Fast forward just over three months and Chelsea are fighting for a top-four finish, are in the FA Cup final on May 15 and are now in the Champions League final for the first time in nine years.

Their second leg performance against Real was punishing on the Spanish side’s ageing team as their energy, pace and fluidity was too much for Zinedine Zidane’s men to handle. Chelsea’s threat on the counter-attack terrified Real. Manchester City better be switched on.

MAN OF THE MATCH - N'Golo Kante

It's no wonder Tuchel said pre-match the diminutive midfielder is "the guy you need to win trophies".

Chelsea's high pressure, full-throttle display was encapsulated by the Frenchman who did not give the Real midfield - Casemiro in particular - room to breathe. The 30-year-old single-handedly cut open the Real defence for both goals and was unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet himself.

PLAYER RATINGS

Chelsea XI: Mendy (8), Christensen (7), Silva (6), Rudiger (8), Azpilicueta (7), Kante (9), Jorginho (7), Chilwell (8), Mount (8), Havertz (7), Werner (8)

Subs: Pulisic (8), James (N/A), Ziyech (N/A), Giroud (N/A)

Real Madrid XI: Courtois (7), Nacho (4), Militao (5), Ramos (4), Mendy (4), Kroos (4), Modric (5), Casemiro (4), Hazard (4), Vinicius Jr (3), Benzema (6).

Subs: Valverde (5), Asensio (5), Rodrygo (N/A), Mariano (N/A)

KEY MOMENTS

12' - SAVE! Rudiger has a strike from range but Courtois punches clear! That was a fine, powerful strike from the German! Moments later Mount jinks his way into the box from the left and attempts a low driven cross, but it's blocked behind for a corner. Vinicius then gives a free-kick away on the edge of the box for tripping up Chilwell.

18' - NO GOAL!!! It looked like Werner had his first goal in open play in the Champions League this season for Chelsea as Chilwell squared for the German to tap home, but he was narrowly offside and it's chalked off! Luck is just not on Werner's side.

26' - OFF THE POST! Real Madrid are enjoying more of the ball further up the pitch and Benzema has a go from outside the box... it's curling into the bottom corner but it's a fantastic stop by Mendy who parries it away onto the woodwork for a corner! The following corner comes to nothing.

28' - GOAL!!! Werner has scored and Chelsea are 2-1 up on aggregate! It's brilliant work from Kante who plays a one-two with the German before laying it off to Havertz. He tries to chip Courtois and it comes off the bar and lands perfectly for Werner, who nods in his first Champions League goal for Chelsea in open play! A huge goal!

36' - GREAT SAVE! It's a brilliant pick out from Modric who dinks a ball into the area into the path of Benzema. He leaps up high above Rudiger and glances his header towards goal, but Mendy tips over the bar! The Chelsea goalkeeper is having a great game.

53' - BIG MISS! Real's defence completely opens up. Werner flick the ball into the path of Mount who just has to slot the ball home... but he fires over the bar! It looked like he should have dinked it over Courtois but he ends up lifting it way over! That was a golden chance missed!

58' - BIG SAVE! Havertz bursts into a one-on-one thanks to a simple ball over the top which splits Real in half, but his shot is straight at Courtois. It's a fine save from the Belgian using his feet by he simply had to finish there!

66' - ANOTHER HUGE CHELSEA MISS! Werner sprints forward and leads a Chelsea counter-attack. He lays it off to Kante but it's saved again by the feet of Courtois! That's the third golden chance squandered by Chelsea this half!

86' - GOAL!!! Mount has sealed it for Chelsea! It's all too easy. Again, Kante seizes on a sloppy Ramos pass and lays off to Pulisic. In space and time, he squares for Mount to comfortably fire into the back of the net! It's Mount's ninth goal of the season and Chelsea are heading to Istanbul!

KEY STATS

