UEFA has opened a disciplinary investigation against Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid after all three failed to back down on the proposed European Super League.
Nine of the original 12 clubs which announced their intention to join the failed project have recommitted to European football’s governing body, but the remaining three teams have criticised UEFA for how they have been treated recently.
On Saturday, a statement was issued by Juve, Barca and Real claiming they had been under “intolerable” pressure to make up with UEFA and vowed to continue to push forward with the ESL, despite it being widely condemned.
A day before, the nine other clubs - which includes the so-called ‘big six’ in the Premier League, accepted considerable sanctions, which included a combined contribution of almost £13.5m to ‘goodwill’ causes, such as grassroots football. They will also have 5% of UEFA competition revenues withheld next season and face hefty fines if they ever choose to do something similar again.
The new proceedings brought forward against the other three clubs could signal even stricter punishment and potentially risk their involvement in next season’s Champions League.
All three were major players in the creation of the ESL project, while Juventus and Real Madrid bosses Angela Agnelli and Florentino Perez respectively have publicly defended their proposals.
