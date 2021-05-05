The two sides were level at 1-1 after the first leg, but a first-half goal from Timo Werner plus Mount’s late second was enough to see them through to the Champions League final.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, the 22-year-old midfielder said:

I can’t put it into words at the moment. It was a great performance. We should have had about five, but the most important thing is that we won.

“To get that goal late on, you could see by the celebrations how massive it was, giving us breathing space in the last five minutes. We gave it everything, we had that desire, we wanted to win. I haven’t won anything yet, but we have two massive cup finals, and hopefully we can win. The final is going to be a stunning game.”

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta praised his teammates and looked ahead to the final against Manchester City.

“It was a massive performance for the team,” he began.

We knew we had a tough opponent but we performed really well and could have scored more goals. In the second half we were clearly better. We had to suffer but we fought really hard.

“We have one more step, we want to go to the final to try to win it. For me, this is massive, we have plenty of things to fight for with some massive weeks coming up. We have played Manchester City a lot of times, but we believe in ourselves and are ready for it!”

