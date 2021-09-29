His side were stunned by a late Sebastien Thill strike after they failed to convert a stream of chances, leaving the Moldovans top of Group D with two wins from as many games.

Eurosport Spain's Adrian Garcia has provided us with the latest insight surrounding Madrid's misery.

What has the reaction been like in Spain?

It has been very angry. The main newspapers are critical of Ancelotti and his management, especially in the second half with his substitutions.

MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 28: Coach Carlo Ancelotti of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid v FC Sheriff Tiraspol at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on September 28, 2021 in Madrid Spain. Image credit: Eurosport

Which star players are to blame?

Casemiro and Eden Hazard have been particularly poor in recent games.

The current Real Madrid side have two main problems: the absence of the injured Ferland Mendy on the left, and the lack of a top class player in central defence. Eder Militao and Nacho are not top, top players.

There are also a lot of errors in front of goal. Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior are not enough to be competitive in the Champions League or La Liga.

MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 28: Eden Hazard of Real Madrid is challenged by Frank Castaneda of Sheriff Tiraspol during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Real Madrid and FC Sheriff at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. Image credit: Eurosport

What is the view of Ancelotti after this result? Could there be a shock sacking?

It is too early to think about a possible sacking, but it depends on the results.

This time, a third spell for Zinadine Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu would not be a possibility.

Where does this rank in terms of all-time most embarrassing defeats for Real Madrid?

This defeat is hugely ridiculous.

It’s even more ridiculous than when Madrid conceded four goals against Ajax in the last 16 second leg at the Bernabeu two seasons ago under Santiago Solari.

MADRID, SPAIN - MARCH 5: Donny Van De Beek (L) of Ajax celebrates after winning UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg match against Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on 5, 2019. Image credit: Eurosport

