The Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea has been moved from Istanbul to Porto's Estadio do Dragao, UEFA have confirmed.

The UK government had put forward its services to UEFA but Porto have now been chosen for the May 29 final, which will have capacity for 6,000 fans each from both sides.

The government had not been able to give UEFA quarantine exemptions for VIP, staff members and other corporate sponsors, nor raise the spectator capacity to the required level.

"I think we can all agree that we hope never to experience a year like the one we have just endured," said UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

Fans have had to suffer more than twelve months without the ability to see their teams live and reaching a Champions League final is the pinnacle of club football.

"To deprive those supporters of the chance to see the match in person was not an option and I am delighted that this compromise has been found," he added.

Istanbul had been set to put on the game, but Turkey is on the UK's travel red list, as well as being under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As Portugal is on the green list, there are no quarantine requirements for returning UK visitors to the country, making it a workable venue.

Istanbul is set to host the 2023 final as a result of the switch.

