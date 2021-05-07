Nine of the 12 Super League clubs have committed to UEFA competitions, but Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus have not yet signed up and could be banned from the Champions League.

AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham caused uproar when they announced plans for a breakaway Super League.

Transfers Chelsea ready to bring Salah back from Liverpool - Paper Round 19 MINUTES AGO

Nine of the 12 have now committed themselves to UEFA competitions, and accepted fines and a revenue penalty for next season.

The nine clubs will make a combined payment of €15 million, which will be distributed to benefit children, youth and grassroots football, and they have also accepted a penalty of five per cent of revenue from European competition next term.

As part of the settlement, the clubs have agreed to fines of €100m should they seek to play in any unauthorised competition, and fines of €50m should they breach any other commitments to UEFA.

“The measures announced are significant, but none of the financial penalties will be retained by UEFA,” the governing body's president Aleksander Ceferin said. “They will all be reinvested into youth and grassroots football in local communities across Europe, including the UK. These clubs recognised their mistakes quickly and have taken action to demonstrate their contrition and future commitment to European football.

The same cannot be said for the clubs that remain involved in the so-called ‘Super League,’ and UEFA will deal with those clubs subsequently.

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus are still to reach agreement with UEFA, and Cefferin did say that any clubs refusing to walk away from the Super League project face the possibility of being banned from the Champions League and Europa League.

"UEFA has reserved all rights to take whatever action it deems appropriate against those clubs that have so far refused to renounce the so-called ‘Super League,” a statement from UEFA read.

AC Milan lead European chase for Spurs defensive ace - Euro Papers

Bundesliga Eintracht Frankfurt target Raul as next head coach – report 2 HOURS AGO