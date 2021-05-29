Raheem Sterling has been selected to start for Manchester City in their Champions League final clash against Chelsea in Porto.

While the 26-year-old has made 48 appearances for City in all competitions this season, he has been a peripheral figure at times and played just eight minutes over the two legs of the Champions League semi-final win over Paris Saint-Germain.

Transfers Man City and Man Utd set to battle for Kane after Haaland plans stay - Paper Round 13 HOURS AGO

However, Sterling will start against Chelsea with Guardiola also handing a place in the XI to Oleksandr Zinchenko at left-back and Phil Foden in midfield.

Ilkay Gundogan has recovered from a knock suffered in training to make the Manchester City starting line-up. There is, however, no place for Fernandinho or Rodri.

Sterling’s future at the Etihad Stadium is far from certain with the winger’s Manchester City set to expire in the summer of 2023.

Recent reports claim talks between Sterling and City have been put on hold with the 26-year-old reportedly demanding similar contract terms to those recently offered to Kevin de Bruyne.

Manchester City are seeking their first Champions League title in Porto while Chelsea are aiming to be crowned European champions for the second time in their history after their triumph in Munich back in 2012.

Champions League Has Guardiola overtaken Ferguson as the best manager ever? YESTERDAY AT 10:17