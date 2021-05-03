Raphael Varane has suffered an adductor injury and will miss Real Madrid's Champions League semi-final second leg against Chelsea on Wednesday.

The France international, who has only played 125 minutes for Real since mid-January, is expected to be out for ten days.

"After the tests carried out today on our player Raphael Varane by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he was diagnosed with an injury to the right abductor muscles," Madrid said in a statement.

Real have had to deal with 58 injuries so far this season. However, they could be boosted by the return of Sergio Ramos to the starting XI in midweek, with boss Zinedine Zidane optimistic he will be able to start on his return from a calf injury.

"I hope Ramos is back. If he's good, he'll be with us," Zidane said on Saturday.

Ramos has not featured for Real since mid-March, but he could start against the Blues alongside Eder Militao and Nacho in a three-man backline.

