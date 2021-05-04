Marcelo will be available for the second leg of Real Madrid's Champions League semi-final against Chelsea after he was released from election duty.

It looked as though the Brazilian would miss the match after he was chosen as a back-up monitor for a local election.

Real and Marcelo had asked for him to be excused so he could travel to London to face Chelsea, but the request was turned down.

However, after reporting for work at a polling station in the suburb of La Moraleja on Tuesday morning, Marcelo was soon sent home.

According to La Sexta, an elderly lady, who was the 'second substitute', volunteered to do the work that Marcelo would have done, allowing the defender to leave and travel with the Real squad.

He is reported to have left the polling station at 8.30am CET, with Madrid’s flight at 10:30am CET. He has officially been included in the squad for the game on Wednesday evening.

Marcelo started the first leg against Chelsea and, with Ferland Mendy an injury doubt, could make the XI again at Stamford Bridge.

Brazilian-born Marcelo became a Spanish national in 2011. Adults on the country's electoral register are chosen at random to staff polling stations, for which they are paid 65 euros.

Real were held to a 1-1 draw by Chelsea last week, so will have to score to avoid going out of the competition.

