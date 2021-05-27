Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is hopeful N’Golo Kante and Edourd Mendy will be fit for the Champions League final with Manchester City on Saturday.

Kante and Mendy are nursing groin and rib problems respectively, and were rated doubtful for Saturday’s European showpiece.

Midfielder Kante missed the win over Aston Villa on Sunday after damaging a groin against Leicester, while goalkeeper Mendy went off injured at half-time at Villa Park.

Tuchel provided an update on the pair, saying they had made progress and were in contention to face City in Porto on Saturday.

"N’Golo is looking good and I hope he stays like that for Saturday," Tuchel said.

"Edou made a huge improvement with the management of pain from when the injury happened, which is good. We hope to have him back.

"If he is fit, then Edou will play."

Tuchel confirmed his 25-man squ ad for the game with the Premier League champions, with both Kante and Mendy in the travelling party.

Chelsea are seeking their second Champions League crown after beating Bayern Munich in 2012, while City are yet to win Europe’s biggest prize.

