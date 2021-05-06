Villa Park has reportedly been offered as an alternative venue to host the all-Premier League Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea.

The country is in lockdown until May 17 after suffering the current highest infection rate in Europe.

But after both City and Chelsea secured their place in the final, there have been calls to play it in England and not force fans to travel to Turkey.

Wembley has been ruled out as it is already committed to hosting the Championship play-off final on May 29.

Sky Sports reports that Aston Villa have approached the FA and UEFA to offer Villa Park as an alternative venue.

Villa Park is not currently up to UEFA standards so changes would need to be made, and a switch of venue at this time would require logistical alterations for those travelling to the match.

But, with City and Chelsea both hoping to have 4,000 fans in attendance at the game, it is reported that FA officials would prefer to move it to a ground in England.

The UK government is due to announce soon which countries will be permitted destinations for international travel on May 17.

