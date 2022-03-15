Benfica have progressed to the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2016 after beating Ajax 1-0 (3-2 on aggregate) in the Champions League last 16

Darwin Nunez’s header in the 76th minute proved the difference on a night where Ajax dominated possession, but the visitors held on to secure a place in the last eight.

Ajax began the game the better of the two sides and finished the half with eight attempts on goal, but only two were on target.

The first shot on target came to Antony in the 34th minute, but his powerful effort looking for the bottom corner was well claimed by Odysseas Vlachodimos.

Moments later Ryan Gravenberch followed up with a fierce drive which Vlachodimos was forced to tip over the bar.

The second half was an uneventful affair with Ajax continuing to pressure but unable to really challenge Vlachodimos in goal.

Dusan Tadic, who was Ajax’s liveliest player on the night, came closest with a shot shortly after the break but his strike from the edge of the box flew narrowly over the bar.

And it was Benfica who produced a smash and grab victory thanks to Nunez’s header in the 76th minute.

The 22-year-old Uruguayan met Grimaldo’s fine cross into the box, rising above his marker Jurrien Timber, and thumped his header in beyond Onana, who flew off his line to try and meet the delivery, to silence the boisterous crowd inside Johan Cruyff ArenA.

