Ajax moved top of Group C after securing a memorable 4-0 win over Borussia Dortmund at Johan Cruijff Arena.

The home side dominated the opening 45 minutes, taking the lead in the 11th minute after the electric Antony drew a foul on the edge of the 18-yard box. Dusan Tadic stood over the free-kick and guided it across goal as a deflection off Marco Reus troubled Gregor Kobel who was unable to keep it out.

They added a second shortly after through a Daley Blind strike from 20 yards out. Sebastian Haller, who proved problematic throughout the entire first half, received the ball inside the area before teeing up the former Manchester United man who struck a sweet half-volley off the post and in to double the hosts lead.

Ajax had plenty of chances to add a third to their resounding lead. Haller almost converted after a clever move started once again by Antony was denied by Kobel.

Ryan Gravenberch had a great chance to extend Ajax’s lead after making a run down the middle to latch onto a lofted ball over the Dortmund defence, but was unable to get the ball under control and was dispossessed.

Dortmund had their first sniff at goal on the stroke of half-time. Erling Haaland found himself some space inside the Ajax box, but his effort failed to trouble Remko Pasveer who was able to palm the ball clear.

Haaland started the first half as he ended the second. He made a run down the middle of the Ajax defence but his one-on-one effort was pushed onto the bar by Pasveer.

Ajax were soon piling the pressure back on the away side as they had done all evening. Antony ran at the Dortmund defence and cut in on his dangerous left foot but steered his effort wide of the far-post in a warning for Dortmund.

The visitors failed to learn their lesson though, as moments later he replicated the same move, this time planting the ball in the bottom left corner to wrap up all three points for Ajax.

Haaland had a handful of chances to mount a comeback for the visitors, but was hardly able to trouble Pasveer who had a great game in between the sticks for the home side.

The game was soon out of reach for Dortmund after Haller latched onto the end of a Blind cross to plant the fourth beyond a helpless Kobel.

TALKING POINT - AJAX DEMOLITION

Borussia Dortmund were humbled in Amsterdam after an electric performance from Ajax.

The Dutch side looked as though they were going to score every time they drove at the Dortmund back-line and could have had seven or eight on the night.

Kobel prevented an embarrassing scoreline rather than a humbling one, but Ajax were far too strong on the night.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ANTONY

This may be harsh on Sebastian Haller who put in a near-perfect strikers’ shift with a goal and a pair of assists, but everything was made possible tonight by a tricky Antony down the right flank. He proved problematic for Dortmund from the first minute until he was given a standing ovation when subbed off on 76 minutes after wrapping up all three points for Ajax.

PLAYER RATINGS

AJAX: Pasveer 8, Mazraoui 7, Timber 7, Martinez 8, Blind 8, Alvarez 7, Antony 8, Berghuis 8, Gravenberch 7, Tadic 7, Haller 8

DORTMUND: Kobel 6, Meunier 6, Akanji 4, Hummels 5, Schulz 4, Bellingham 5, Witsel 5, Brandt 4, Reus 5, Haaland 6, Malen 4

KEY MOMENTS

11’ GOAL! Ajax 1-0 Dortmund (Reus OG) - Ajax lead and it's been coming in the last few moments! Dusan Tadic's free-kick just wide of the 18-yard box gets a touch off Marcos Reus and deflects beyond Kobel!

24’ GOAL! Ajax 2-0 Dortmund (Blind) - What a strike! Daley Blind makes it 2-0! Haller received the ball just inside the Dortmund penalty area with his back to goal, managed to hold it up and lay off Bind, who struck the ball on the half-volley with his left foot, sending the ball off the near post and in to double Ajax's lead!

57’ GOAL! Ajax 3-0 Dortmund (Antony) - An excellent finish from Antony who looks to have wrapped this up for Ajax. A cross came in on the left-hand side, was flicked on by Haller who found Antony, once again cutting inside on that dangerous left foot to steer it beyond Kobel.

71’ GOAL! Ajax 4-0 Dortmund (Haller) - Haller tops off a superb strikers performance with a headed goal. Blind whips in a brilliant cross for Haller who plants the ball into the back of the net with ease. Game over!

KEY STATS

Tonight’s result was Borussia Dortmund’s heaviest Champions League defeat

Haller has been directly involved in eight goals this season for Ajax in the Champions League in only three games

