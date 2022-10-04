Napoli demolished Ajax 6-1 in Amsterdam as Luciano Spalletti’s side made it three Champions League wins from three.

The first-half was played at an incredible tempo as both side’s tried to implement their attacking style on the game.

Ajax went ahead when Mohammed Kudus scored from close range early on but the Italian side then turned it on scoring three goals before the break.

Giacomo Raspadori headed in the first, Giovanni Di Lorenzo connected with a Khvicha Kvaratskhelia cross after a short corner with a bullet header to put them in front and then Piotr Zielinski finished to make it three.

Straight after half-time Raspadori netted his second of the game when Ajax were robbed of possession when trying to pass out from the back. He then combined with Kvaratskhelia as he calmly finished making it five. Substitute Giovanni Simeone finished late on for number six.

Ajax’s night got even worse when Dusan Tadic was sent off for a second bookable offence.

The result means that, at the halfway stage in the group, Napoli are top with nine points, three ahead of Liverpool - who defeated Rangers 2-0 - while Ajax are third.

TALKING POINT – UNTOUCHABLE NAPOLI

Napoli ran riot in Ajax’s own back yard. The Italian team were clinical and ruthless in front of goal. The game always promised goals with these two side’s styles of play but Napoli blew their opponents away. With Kim Min-Jae at centre-back they have solid foundations, Stanislav Lobotka and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa offer energy in midfield, technical class from Zielinski then the front three has skill, pace, goalscorers and creativity.

They are without a doubt one of the best sides in Europe right now. They are top of their Champions League group having demolished every opponent, their top of Serie A and are real contenders to win something this season.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – ANDRE-FRANK ZAMBO ANGUISSA

Picking a player of the match is nearly impossible when a team plays as well as Napoli but Anguissa in the midfield was exceptional. He offers so much energy and alongside Lobotka they dictate the game. The Cameroonian wins the ball back constantly with his intelligent pressing and looks like the ideal box-to-box midfielder. He assisted two goals tonight.

PLAYER RATINGS

Ajax: Pasveer 5, Rensch 3, Timber 5, Bassey 4, Blind 5, Alvarez 4, Taylor 5, Berghuis 4, Tadic 3, Bergwijn 5, Kudus 6.. subs: Brobbey 5, Klaassen 5, Grillitsch 5, Baas 5.

Napoli: Meret 6, Di Lorenzo 8, Kim 8, Rrahmani 7, Olivera 7, Anguissa 9, Lobotka 9, Zielinski 7, Lozano 7, Kvaratskhelia 8, Raspadori 8.. subs: Ndombele 7, Simeone 8, Elmas 7, Gaetano 6, Zanoli 7.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

9' GOAL (KUDUS) - Bergwijn combines with Taylor for a great one two. It's pulled back to Taylor in a great position and his shot is heading into the back of the net. But on it's way in it hits Kudus standing inside the six-yard box and then goes in. He is onside and the goal stands.

18' GOAL (RASPADORI) - Raspadori levels the game. It is untouchable quick passing by Napoli down the left. Olivera stands a cross up to Raspadori and he heads in fantastically.

33' GOAL (DI LORENZO) - Di Lorenzo that's an outstanding header. A short corner from Napoli, Kvaratskhelia crosses and the right-back jumps so high and powers an unsaveable header into the net.

45' GOAL (ZIELINSKI) - Spalletti's men are blowing Ajax away. They get forward so quickly on the counter. Anguissa combines with Raspadori then the midfielder slides Zielinski in - he's one vs one with the keeper and he slots it into the back of the net.

47' GOAL (RASPADORI) - It's poor by Ajax, they try to pass it around their own box and Pasveer's pass to Bassey is overhit. Anguissa steals it and sets up Raspadori who finishes clincially.

63' GOAL (KVARATSKHELIA) - It's so good from Napoli and for the man nicknamed 'Karadona'. Kvaratskhelia cuts in from the left, plays a one two with Raspadori that takes three defenders out the game and he bends it into the back of the net.

81' GOAL (SIMEONE) - Ndombele slides through Simeone and he strikes it powerfully into the roof of the net - this is getting out of hand. Hit for six.

KEY STAT

Ajax have suffered their heaviest defeat in all competitions since November 1964 (9-4 against Feyenoord in the Eredivisie).

