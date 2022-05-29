Real Madrid’s Champions League final win has secured the Ballon d’Or for Karim Benzema, according to Rio Ferdinand.

Benzema has been at the heart of Madrid’s impressive play this term, in truth he has led the attack since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure in 2018.

He was a force of nature in front of goal this season, and stepped up on the big occasions.

A hat-trick sparked a stunning comeback win over Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16, and he netted four goals over two legs in putting out Chelsea.

He added three to his tally in taking care of Manchester City, and while he did not score in the final - his hold-up and link-up play were a joy to behold.

The final at the Stade de France was billed as a Ballon d’Or play-off between Mo Salah and Sadio Mane of Liverpool and Benzema.

Real’s win means Benzema can point to the two biggest trophies available to him, and Ferdinand feels it would be a shock if the France international did not pick up the prize.

“I think the argument is over for the Ballon d’Or,” Ferdinand said on BT Sport. “If Karim Benzema does not get his hands on the Ballon d’Or then it will be a travesty.”

The shortlist for the Ballon d’Or will be revealed on August 12, with the winner announced in Paris on October 17.

