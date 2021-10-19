Liverpool and Atletico Madrid renew acquaintances in the Champions League for the first time since a hugely dramatic round of 16 tie in 2020.

The Spaniards came out on top on that occasion following a thrilling 3-2 win at Anfield and 4-2 on aggregate to dump Jurgen Klopp’s then-reigning European Champions out of the competition.

Paired together in this year’s group stage, all eyes will be on both fixtures, the first of which takes place at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Eurosport Spain’s Felix Martin tells us what shape the current La Liga champions are in ahead the game against the Premier League challengers.

Results aside, how have Atelti been performing this season? What is going well and what isn't at the moment?

I wouldn't say results aside since their results have been good so far. Atleti have 17 points having played one less game than the current Liga leaders, Real Sociedad.

Win that and they would be top, which to me is remarkable baring in mind the problems they have scoring goals this season - they have only scored 11 times in their 8 matches), the least of the current top eight in La Liga.

Liverpool obviously present a tough challenge but what will how will Simeone feel he can combat their threats? Mohamed Salah is in great form, can Atleti stop him?

Atleti's way of playing is based on having a strong defence and intensity throughout the whole match. They have already faced Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino, so I don't think they will be very worried about that.

It is true that a group phase match is way different from a knockout stage one, but I guess that Atleti's intensity when playing a Champions League match is “unnegotiable”.

Conversely, who should Liverpool be worried about from the Atleti team?

Atleti's attacking line is always dangerous even if they're having problems scoring goals.

The last match they played was against Barça and they were much better. It is true that Joao Félix isn't having a great season but Luis Suárez, Yannick Carrasco, Thomas Lemar or even Marcos Llorente are some of the players Liverpool should be worried about.

What is the reaction to Klopp's quotes saying 'he doesn't like' how they play?

This is the same old story for Jürgen Klopp every time he has to play against Atleti. He doesn't like the intensity with which Atleti plays. Or maybe he isn't much of a 'good loser' and still remembers what happened in Anfield the last time he faced Atleti.

