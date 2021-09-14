Robert Lewandowski scored a brace as Barcelona started Champions League life without Lionel Messi with a sobering 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich at the Nou Camp.

The Polish striker netted for the 18th club game in a row with a second-half double as the visitors cantered to victory at the expense of the toothless hosts.

Thomas Müller broke the deadlock in a first half of few chances with a deflected 25-yard strike on 34 minutes that left Marc-Andre ter Stegen stranded.

It means Müller has scored more goals against Barca than any other player in Champions League history with his seventh in six appearances versus the Blaugrana.

Barcelona handed a debut to Luuk de Jong but he failed to make an impression alongside the peripheral Memphis Depay as the hosts struggled to test Manuel Neuer throughout a one-sided affair.

The second goal was inevitable and it arrived on 56 minutes when Lewandowski touched in the rebound from Jamal Musiala’s shot against the post.

A repeat of the 8-2 quarter final humbling in the 2020 quarter finals was never on the cards but the Bavarians did add to their margin of victory when Lewandowski poached his second of the evening five minutes from time.

Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann will be delighted to maintain a positive start to his first campaign in charge while Ronald Koeman got an unwelcome dose of the reality off-the-field financial issues have had on his squad in terms of making them competitive at the very highest level.

Next up in Group E, Barcelona travel to Benfica while Bayern host Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday September 29.

TALKING POINT

Impressive Bayern sink sorry Barca. Koeman had spoken of how he could use Bayern as a barometer of where his team stand and he should be worried on this evidence. Yes, the Catalan side were without the likes of Sergio Aguero, Ousmane Dembele and Ansu Fati but it’s hard to suggest it would have made that much difference. They were a clear second best for long spells against an opponent who didn’t need to hit major heights to notch up a routine win.

There was obviously no Messi for Barca in a competition that he graced so marvellously at the Nou Camp and they lacked the creativity and attacking swagger that was usually invoked by his mere presence. The absence of attacking intent of what is largely a pragmatic team will have only hammered that home even further to the supporters in the stands and the Opta stats at the foot of this report make damning reading. It may have been a solid start in La Liga but at the highest level Barcelona appear to be wanting and the off-the-field mismanagement that headlined the summer months will surely have a negative impact on what they can achieve in Europe this season.

As for Bayern, they are looking strong under Nagelsmann and with such a wealth of talent to call upon you can expect them to top this pool and be among the major contenders for the Champions League trophy once again.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich). There were periods in which Bayern seemed to toy with Barca and simply controlled the match. When the ball dropped in the area, the Pole came to life and he helped himself to a clinical double that sealed the victory.

PLAYER RATINGS

BARCELONA: Ter Stegen 8, Araujo 6, Pique 6, Garcia 6, Busquets 6, Sergi Roberto 6, Frenkie de Jong 6, Pedro 6, Jordi Alba 6, Luuk de Jong 5, Depay 6. Subs: Demir 6, Coutinho 6, Mingueza 6, Gavi 6, Balde 6.

BAYERN: Neuer 6, Pavard 7, Upamecano 7, Sule 7, Davies 7, Goretzka 7, Kimmich 7, Sane 7, Muller 8, Musiala 8, Lewandowski 8. Subs: Hernandez 6, Gnabry 7, Coman n/a, Sabitzer n/a, Stanisic n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

19’ – BAYERN CHANCE! Ter Stegen reaches up a big right hand to parry Sane's thumping shot after Bayern had caused problems down the right.

34’ - GOAL! – Barcelona 0-1 Bayern Munich. Muller breaks the deadlock as his 25-yard strike takes a wicked deflection off Garcia and flies into the net. No chance for ter Stegen.

53’ – BAYERN CHANCE! Sane dances on to a return pass from Lewandowski but sees his low effort brilliantly blocked by ter Stegen.

56’ - GOAL! – Barcelona 0-2 Bayern Munich. Lewandowski pounces to touch home the rebound after Jamal Musiala's sizzling strike from the edge of the box came back off the post.

85’ - GOAL! – Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich. Lewandowksi grabs his second of the night as he side steps a defender and lashes home a clinical finish after Gnabry's effort came back off the post.

KEY STATS

Bayern scored in their 23rd consecutive UCL match, setting a new club record in the competition.

Barcelona have failed to register a shot on target in a Champions League match for the first time since at least the 2003/04 season.

Barcelona have lost three consecutive home game in European competitions for the first time in their history (0-3 vs Juventus, 1-4 vs Paris Saint-Germain and 0-3 vs Bayern Munich).

