The formidable Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich remained perfect in Champions League Group E with a comprehensive victory over Dynamo Kiev at the Allianz Arena.

After his run of 19 games with at least one goal was ended in the 3-1 win over Furth on Saturday, the Poland international was back on the scoresheet after just 12 minutes to set the tempo for a comfortable night for the hosts, coolly converting from the penalty spot.

Bayern were two goals to the good with less than half an hour played, when, having received a lovely through-ball from Thomas Muller, Lewandowski doubled his side's advantage with a typically clinical finish.

Leroy Sane struck the post as Julian Nagelsmann's side pushed for a third before the break, but at the opposite end, Manuel Neuer needed to be alert to keep out Carlos De Pena's cushioned effort.

The second half was mostly one-way traffic, too, and Bayern's dominance was rewarded when Serge Gnabry secured the points with a cool strike in the 68th minute, with Sane providing the assist.

Moments later, Sane grabbed the goal his performance deserved - but in rather fortuitous fashion. Clearly attempting a cross, he found the back of the net after catching goalkeeper Heorhiy Buschan on the back-foot, putting the gloss on another fine team display.

Leroy Sané vom FC Bayern Image credit: Getty Images

And with three minutes left, substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting got in on the act, scoring in his fourth consecutive Champions League game.

It was another ruthless display from the Bavarians, who have six points from their opening two games. In stark contrast to their supposed rivals in the group, Barcelona fell to a second consecutive 3-0 defeat, this time at the hands of Benfica.

TALKING POINT - Ruthless Bayern show no sign of complacency

After Sheriff Tiraspol stunned Real Madrid on Tuesday, Dynamo Kiev - coming into this game on the back of an 18-game unbeaten run - were hoping to provide a shock of a similar proportion. Bayern, however, were in no mood for complacency.

Nagelsmann featured all of his big hitters from the start and it wasn't long before their quality told. Lewandowski endured a rare day off in the Bundesliga at the weekend, but he was never likely to go back-to-back games without rediscovering his shooting boots. The 33-year-old now has 25 goals in just 18 Champions League appearances, and you just have to wonder, had he stayed fit towards the end of last season, if he could have fired Bayern to glory in this competition.

As a collective, Bayern have now netted in each of their last 81 games and already this season have had the ball in the opposition net 46 times. Extraordinary numbers.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich)

The 25-year-old has been far from consistent in Bayern colours since his move from Manchester Ciy, but now, at last, he's finally putting together a really good run of form. Nagelsmann quickly recognised Sane is best on the left wing, and the German international has responded, with his confidence at an all-time high.

PLAYER RATINGS

Bayern: Neuer 6, Sule 7, Upamecano 6, Hernandez 6, Davies 7, Kimmich 7, Goretzka 7, Gnabry 7, Muller 7, Sane 8*, Lewandowski 8.. subs: Pavard 6, Choupo-Moting N/A, Sabitzer N/A, Sarr N/A, Musiala 5.

Dynamo Kiev: Bushchan 5, Mykolenko 5, Shabanov 5, Zabarnyi 5, Tymchyk 4, Sydorchuk 5, Andriyevskiy 5, Shaparenko 4, De Pena 6, Tsyankov 5, Garmash 5.. subs: Shepelev 5, Karavaiev 5, Supriaha 5, Kedziora 5.

KEY MOMENTS

12' - GOAL! Bayern Munich 1-0 Dynamo Kiev (Robert Lewandowski, pen): After a stutter in his run-up, Lewandowski waits for the goalkeeper to commit before sending him the wrong with a perfect penalty. Having failed to score against Furth, the Poland international is back amongst the goals!

27' - GOAL! Bayern Munich 2-0 Dynamo Kiev (Robert Lewandowski): That man again! Typical of their night so far, the visitors clumsily lose the ball in midfield following a heavy touch. Muller plays a beautifully-weighted pass into the path of Lewandowski, who gets the ball out of his feet before bending it past the helpless Bushchan.

68' - GOAL! Bayern Munich 3-0 Dynamo Kiev (Serge Gnabry): This time Gnabry goes it alone and gets his reward, sealing the victory for Bayern in the process! The hosts break from Sule's clearance, Sane's pass Gnabry couldn't have been better and the 26-year-old speeds towards goal from the halfway line, looks up and smashes it past the goalkeeper.

74' - GOAL! Bayern Munich 4-0 Dynamo Kiev (Leroy Sane): Leroy puts the gloss on another terrific performance with a rather fortuitous goal! Clearly attempting a cross from the left, the German's ball in catches Bushchan cold and despite getting a hand to it, he can't keep it out! Fluke or not, Sane deserves his goal - he's been superb!

87' - GOAL! Bayern Munich 5-0 Dynamo Kiev (Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting): He scores in his fourth consecutive Champions League game! Climbing high to meet Pavard's devilish back-post cross, Choupo-Moting cushions a header into the corner of goal!

KEY STATS

Robert Lewandowski is the first player in UEFA Champions League history to end on the winning side in 18 consecutive appearances.

Julian Nagelsmann has won nine of his first 10 games in all competitions as manager of FC Bayern – in professional football, this is the most any Bayern manager has won in his first 10 games in charge.

