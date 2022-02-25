The Champions League final has been moved from St Petersburg to Paris in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The final on May 28 will now take place at the Stade de France.

Ad

UEFA were under pressure to take action after Russia launched a large-scale military attack on Ukraine on the orders of president Vladimir Putin.

Champions League 'All three teams could get eliminated' Spain's Champions League troubles - Inside Europe 18 HOURS AGO

European football's governing body summoned their executive committee for an extraordinary meeting on Friday, where it was also decided that Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams "will be required to play their home matches at neutral venues until further notice."

"UEFA wishes to express its thanks and appreciation to French Republic President Emmanuel Macron for his personal support and commitment to have European club football’s most prestigious game moved to France at a time of unparalleled crisis," read a UEFA statement.

"Together with the French government, UEFA will fully support multi-stakeholder efforts to ensure the provision of rescue for football players and their families in Ukraine who face dire human suffering, destruction and displacement."

The Stade de France last hosted the Champions League final in 2006, when Barcelona fought back to beat 10-man Arsenal.

Champions League UEFA set to strip St Petersburg of Champions League final A DAY AGO