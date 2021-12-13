UEFA have declared the draw for the Champions League last-16 'null and void' following an error which meant Manchester United were left out of part of the process.

There was initial confusion with the original draw when United were pulled out to face Villarreal - however, this was not possible given the two teams had faced each other in the group stage.

United's rivals City were then drawn out to face the Spaniards, however, the ball with United's name was not included as a potential opponent for Atletico Madrid, who instead drew Bayern Munich.

Ralf Rangnick's side were then paired with Paris Saint-Germain, setting up a potential blockbuster Cristiano Ronaldo v Lionel Messi showdown.

However, following complaints from Atletico, UEFA admitted a 'technical error' had occurred and the draw would take place again.

"Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

"As a result of this, the draw has been declared void and will be entirely redone at 15:00 CET."

