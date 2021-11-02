A brilliant injury-time equaliser from Cristiano Ronaldo, to go with his brilliant first-half equaliser earned a very poor Manchester United a 2-2 draw with Atalanta. They now top Group F and need three points from two games to reach the knockout stages, but the euphoria of the moment will not obscure the poverty of the performance.

United shaded the early stages during which Scott McTominay had a shot deflected onto theist, but Atalanta gradually asserted themselves ands on 12 minutes took the lead, Josep Ilicic’s shot squirming under David de Gea - who really ought to have kept it out. United were rotten thereafter, but when Raphael Varane went off injured, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced him with Mason Greenwood, and in first-half injury time, he combined with Bruno Fernandes to craft a tremendous equaliser for Ronaldo,

The second half was fairly even, both teams trying to force things but struggling to find requisite quality, so when the breakthrough came, it was no surprise that it came in strange circumstances. On 56 minutes, José Luis Palomino clipped over the top, and as the United back five dithered, Zapata raced on to score only for the flag to go up for offside ... but after two long minutes, what looked a clearly incorrect decision was eventually reversed.

Thought United tried hard to find the equaliser, they looked more likely to concede than to score until Ronaldo intervened yet again - but the reality remains: they cannot go on like this.

