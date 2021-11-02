A brilliant hat-trick from Robert Lewandowski helped Bayern Munich ease past Benfica 5-2 and secure their place in the Champions League knockout stages.

In a busy first period for VAR, Lucas Verissimo had the ball in the back of the net for Benfica in the 16th minute but was ruled offside after the ball was flicked on at the near post from a corner.

A little over ten minutes later, Bayern Munich broke the deadlock. Kingsley Coman, who posed a constant threat down the right flank, found Robert Lewandowski at the back post who headed home to score his sixth Champions League goal this campaign.

Bayern’s lead was doubled in the 32nd minute after a breathtaking move. Joshua Kimmch’s sensational ball found Lewandowski, who was aware of Serge Gnabry darting into the box behind him, managed to find the German who cleverly flicked the ball beyond Odysseas Vlachodimos.

Benfica grabbed one back just before half-time, a well-crafted free-kick move down the left flank found Alejandro Grimaldo who swung in a cross that met the head of Morato who guided it past Neuer.

The hosts were awarded a penalty by VAR on the stroke of half-time when Leon Goretzka’s goal-bound shot deflected off the arm of Verissimo, but Lewandowski’s poor effort was saved.

Early into the second half Bayern had their fourth, with Leroy Sane converting a sweet half-volley set-up by Alphonso Davies, spraying its way across Odysseas and into the bottom left corner.

Lewandowski had his second on the hour mark, cleverly flicking the ball over Odysseas, giving the keeper no chance.

Benfica managed to find a consolation goal with 15 minutes to play, but Lewandowski made up for his earlier penalty miss and had his hat-trick five minutes from time to put the game beyond doubt.

