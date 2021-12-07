Erling Haaland came off the bench to score twice and help Dortmund to a convincing victory over 10-man Besiktas as the Bundesliga giants ended their Champions League campaign on a high.

With third place in Group C and a spot in the Europa League already assured, Marco Rose's side had little to play for other than pride and took the opportunity to name Haaland as a substitute.

Ad

However, the hosts played with intensity and their unrelenting pressure paid off in the 29th-minute when Donyell Malen scored for the fourth consecutive game to give the hosts the lead.

Bundesliga Bellingham hit with hefty fine over referee match-fixing comments 11 HOURS AGO

Marco Reus converted from the spot to double their advantage on the stroke of half-time after Mahmoud Dahoud was fouled by Wellington, who was sent off for a last-man challenge.

And the captain grabbed his second of the night eight minutes after the restart. Creating the chance with a deft touch to drift past his marker, he finished with aplomb.

Haaland was only on the pitch a total of five minutes when he registered on the scoresheet. Nico Schulz raced to the by-line and stood up a cross for the Norwegian whose bullet header hit the back of the net.

It was a similar outcome when the 21-year-old climbed highest to meet Dahoud's corner delivery, capping a performance and result that will set Dortmund up in good stead for the knockout play-offs of the Europa League in February.

Besiktas, meanwhile, end their Champions League campaign without a single point.

TALKING POINT - Dortmund take out frustrations on Besiktas

Dortmund boss Rose promised his side was going to take this 'dead rubber' seriously and after suffering an agonising 3-2 defeat to rivals Bayern Munich on Saturday it was an opportunity to boost morale ahead of a packed festive schedule.

His words clearly got through to his players who must be congratulated on a thoroughly professional performance. After enduring a disappointing campaign in Europe's top competition, Dortmund took their frustration out on Besiktas, sending out a message to the rest of the Europa League contenders in the process.

The rapid recovery of Haaland bodes well for their chances in the competition and if the 21-year-old can stay fit after Christmas the Bundesliga giants may well be difficult to stop.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Marco Reus (Dortmund)

Almost everything the 32-year-old touched turned to gold as he netted his 20th and 21st goals in the Champions League.

PLAYER RATINGS

Dortmund: Kobel 6, Meunier 6, Hummels 6, Zagadou 6, Schulz 8, Dahoud 8, Witsel 7, Bellingham 7, Wolf 6, Reus 9*, Malen 8.. subs: Reinier 6, Passlack 6, Guerreiro 6, Haaland 8, Pongracic 6.

Besiktas: Destanoglu 5, Meras 4, Montero 4, Welington 3, Uysal 4, Souza 4, Topal 4, Larin 4, Bozdogan 4, Karaman 4, Batshuayi 4.. subs: Rosier 4, Ghezzal 4, Ucan N/A, Hutchinson N/A.

KEY MOMENTS

29' - GOAL! Dortmund 1-0 Besiktas (Donyell Malen): BVB are up and running! Bellingham launches the counter-attack as he carries the ball forward before playing a beautifully-weighted pass into the feet of Malen. He squeezes his shot between the legs of the goalkeeper Destanoglu for his fourth goal in four games!

43' - Penalty to Dortmund and a straight red card for Wellington! The Besiktas defender upends Dahoud inside the box and to compound the visitors' pain the referee shows him his marching orders!

45+2' - GOAL! Dortmund 2-0 Besiktas (Marco Reus, pen): Reus sends the goalkeeper the wrong way as the ball nestles in the bottom corner.

53' - GOAL! Dortmund 3-0 Besiktas (Marco Reus): Oh that is a beauty! With a deft touch, Reus is past his marker and slots it past the goalkeeper with the coolest of finishes.

68' - GOAL! Dortmund 4-0 Besiktas (Erling Haaland): He's only on the pitch a matter of minutes but Haaland is already on the scoresheet! Schulz drops his shoulder as he drives to the by-line before delivering his cross. The Norwegian peels away from his marker to attack it and heads into the corner of goal. Three goals in three games now since recovering from a hip injury for Haaland!

80' - GOAL! Dortmund 5-0 Besiktas (Erling Haaland): That man again! Haaland makes it five with a trademark header, climbing highest to meet Dahoud's corner delivery.

KEY STATS

Jude Bellingham has more goal involvements than any other teenager in the Champions League this season (one goal, three assists).

Marco Reus scored his 21st goal in the Champions League against Besiktas, becoming just the third German to reach that mark after Thomas Müller (49) and Mario Gomez (26).

Premier League At Rangnick’s Man Utd even Fred has main-character energy – The Warm-Up YESTERDAY AT 08:57