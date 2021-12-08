Juventus secured an unlikely top spot in Group H in the Champions League after their comfortable 1-0 defeat of Malmo at the Allianz Stadium bettered Chelsea’s draw at Zenit.

Going into the game, all Juventus had to do was better Chelsea’s result in Russia to top the group. Malmo on the other hand, were playing for pride as the Swedish champions had no chance of a 3rd place finish.

The only goal of the game came in the 18th minute, with Federico Bernardeschi delivering a beautifully weighted ball into the box with the outside of his left foot, which Moise Kean headed past Diawara to grab his first Champions League goal and put Juventus ahead.

Despite their dominance of possession throughout, the Bianconeri could not convert their big chances.

Then, just seconds after the whistle for full-time went, the news filtered in that Chelsea had conceded late on, and the Bianconeri fans celebrated finishing first.

TALKING POINT - Juventus dominate but struggle with chances

It was a chance for fringe players to come in and impress for the Bianconeri after Max Allegri made eight changes from his side’s 2-0 league win over Genoa. Federico Bernardeschi and Moise Kean were two names that certainly did just that this evening although they could’ve had more goals between them, but Alvaro Morata struggled to take his opportunity - highlighting his current lack of confidence.

The Turin-based side’s main issue was the difficulty in taking their chances, even though they dominated the ball, with 59% possession. Allegri’s side had a total of 16 shots during the course of the match, with seven of them on target, generating a xG value of 2.26 compared to 0.14 for Malmo, who only saw two of their efforts on target.

It certainly is an issue the Juventus head coach will need to address considering their sub-par campaign in Serie A, where similar issues have arisen during games against lesser opposition especially.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Federico Bernardeschi

The winger produced a good performance this evening, and was one of the few players that kept their place in the side from the win over Genoa on the weekend.

A key highlight of his game was a superb assist for Juventus’ only goal of the match - and his second goal contribution in two matches. A sumptuous cross with the outside of the Italian’s left foot was headed in by Moise Kean - and it certainly fell in the category of assists that could be replayed over and over again due to its brilliance.

The 27-year-old was consistently in the thorn of Malmo’s side, running directly at the defence, putting in killer passes into the feet of the attackers, as well as having chances of his own. That included two shots on target.

PLAYER RATINGS

Juventus: Perin 7, Alex Sandro 6, Bonucci 6, Rugani 7, De Winter 6, Arthur 7, Bernadeschi 8, Rabiot 6, Bentancur 6, Dybala 6, Kean 7. Subs: Morata 6, Graca , Miretti , De Sciglio 6.

Malmö: Diawara 7, Moisander 6, Rakip 6, Colak 6, Christiansen 7, Olsson 6, Ahmedhodzic 6, Birmancevic 5, Innocent 6, Nielsen 6, Berget 6. Subs: Pena 6, Nalic 5, Abubakari 6.

KEY MOMENTS

18’ - GOAL! The move all starts from a throw-in from the right, with the ball finding its way to Bernadeschi. The wide man delivers a beautifully weighted ball with the outside of his left foot into the centre, and Kean heads past Diawara to give Bianconeri the advantage!

45+1 - CHANCE! - Arthur receives the ball in central midfield, before sliding it through to Moise Kean on the left. The Italian cleverly evades a sliding challenge before cutting it back to the Brazilian on the half turn, but his effort is high and wide of the post!

81’ - CHANCE! Rabiot shoots from distance and Diawara's goalkeeping is once again called into question! He parries it and it falls to the feet of Kean but his shot on the rebound is saved brilliantly after charging off his line! A bit of a let off followed by fantastic reflexes in a matter of seconds there!

KEY STATS

- Juventus have still never lost to Malmo in a competitive fixture, also not conceding a goal in four games against the Swedish side.

- Juventus have won their Champions League group for the fourth season in a row.

- Moise Kean is the second youngest Italian scorer for Juventus in the Champions League (21 years, 283 days). His goal tonight was also his first strike in the competition.

