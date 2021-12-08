A second-string Manchester United side drew with Young Boys in their final Group F game.

Mason Greenwood put United in front with a fantastic scissor kick, flying backwards to crash Luke Shaw's cross into the bottom corner.

The Swiss side posed no threat for most of the second half and United should have been further in front when Greenwood set up Mata to score from six yards out but his tame shot was saved by Guillaume Faivre.

Instead, Fabian Rieder scored a fantastic equaliser leaving Dean Henderson with no chance from 25 yards after Donny van de Beek had given the ball away. From this point onwards Young Boys dominated the game and will feel disappointed not to have left Old Trafford with victory.

United end Group F on top with 11 points, while Young Boys are bottom with 5. The match between Atalanta and Villareal was postponed due to snow and has been rescheduled for Thursday.

TALKING POINT - NOT MUCH FOR RANGNICK TO GET EXCITED ABOUT

Having changed his whole side from Sunday's win against Crystal Palace, Ralf Rangnick would have hoped to see performances to press for a place in the first team. It didn't really happen. With the exception of Mason Greenwood (see below) and possibly Eric Baily there was no one who suggested they could play in the first team next week. Most of the youngsters are not up to the level yet, Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic look ready for the veteran circuit, while Donny van de Beek and Jesse Lingard did nothing to suggest they will play a key role in the Rangnick revolution. If Young Boys had been on their game they could and should have put the game out of reach in the second half given the chances they had.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 08: Interim Manager Ralf Rangnick of Manchester United walks out for the second half during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Manchester United and BSC Young Boys at Old Trafford on December 08, 2021 in Manches Image credit: Getty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH - MASON GREENWOOD (MAN UTD)

He was not a ubiquitous presence in the game, but the greatest quality in the game came from it. His goal was as impressive as any in this round of the Champions League game and had Juan Mata not spurned a golden opportunity, he would have had the best assist too. It may not be straight away but it feels certain he will be a key part of United's first xi soon.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 08: Mason Greenwood of Manchester United celebrates scoring their first goal during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Manchester United and BSC Young Boys at Old Trafford on December 08, 2021 in Manchester, Eng Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Man Utd: Henderson 6; Wan-Bissaka 5, Bailly 7, Matic 5, Shaw 6; Van de Beek 5, Mata 6; Lingard 6, Amad 6; Greenwood 8*, Elanga 6.

Subs: Mengi 7, Shoretire 6, Heaton 6, Iqbal 6, Savage 6.

Young Boys: Faivre 7; Maceiras 7, Camara 6, Lustenberger 6, Lefort 6; Martins 6, Aebischer 7; Elia 6, Rieder 7, Ngamaleu 7; Siebatcheu 6.

Subs: Kanga 6, Hefti 6, Sierro 6, Lauper 5, Maier 6.

KEY MOMENTS

9' GOAL FOR MAN UTD! And a fantastic finish from Mason Greenwood. Shaw crossed in from the left flank and with the ball behind him Greenwood flew backwards and hit a scissor kick into the corner of the net.

35' Great play from Greenwood dribbling along the by-line then putting the ball on a plate for Mata but his shot was saved by Faivre. He should have scored though.

43' GOAL FOR YOUNG BOYS! A fantastic finish from Rieder. No one can have saw that coming. Van de Beek gave the ball away 20 yards from goal and Rieder just had one touch to set himself up then curled an effort inside the top right hand corner.

66' Hefti pulls a ball back into the centre of the box for Maceiras but on the stretch he shoots wide of the target.

KEY STAT

