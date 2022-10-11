Omer Atzili's brace secured victory for Maccabi Haifa over Juventus, leaving the Turin giants' hopes of qualification from Champions League Group H hanging by a thread.

The Israeli side dominated from the first minute and Juventus already had warnings of the threat from Pierre Cornud's crosses before he found Atzili in the box who, with his back to goal, flicked at a header which crept into the goal despite Wojcech Szczesny getting a hand to it.

A fine free kick almost doubled the lead in the 13th minute when Tjaronn Chery's strike came back off the bar, before the hosts got their second three minutes before the break when Atzili, after being played in by Frantzdy Pierrot, wrong-footed Szczesny to curl an effort inside the near post.

Although Josh Cohen had an excellent game in goal, Juventus did not test him greatly and with three points from four games - level with Maccabi - it looks a tough ask from here to reach the knockout stages of the tournament.

Has time run out for Allegri? - With five Scudetto titles, four doubles and two Champions League finals in his first five year spell at Juventus, it would be understandable if they gave him more time to turn things around. But they could not look much more dire. Ten points adrift of the top of Serie, in eighth spot, and now almost certainly out of the the Champions League and in real danger of losing out of a Europa League berth. It is hard to believe the game changed too much in his two-year hiatus, but has the fire gone out in him? It would now take a leap of faith to suggest he is the man to get them back to the glory he provided in his first spell in Turin.

Omer Atzili (Maccabi Haifa) - The reigning Israeli footballer of the year at the age of 29, may have secured himself a lucrative last contract in one of the major leagues in Europe after this performance. There were so many key performers for Haifa: Pierre Cornud's crossing was exceptional, while Ali Mohamed and Neta Lavi were rock solid in midfield, but Atzili was the star. The versatility of his game is what is so impressive. As happy on the right flank, picking the ball up in central areas, or arriving in the middle to meet delivery from the left wing - as he did for the first goal.

Maccabi Haifa: Cohen 7; Sundgren 7, Batubinsika 7, Goldberg 7, Cornud 8; Mohamed 7, Lavi 7, Chery 7; Pierrot 6, Atzili 9*, David 7.

Subs: Seck 6, Menachem 6, Fanu 6, Tchibota 6, Rukavystsya 6

Juventus: Szczesny 6; Danilo 6, Rugani 6, Bonucci 6, Alex Sandro 6; McKennie 6, Paredes 6, Rabiot 6; Di Maria 5, Vlahovic 6, Cuadrado 6.

Subs: Milik 5, Kostic 6, Locatelli 6, Kean 6, Soule 6.

7' GOAL FOR MACCABI! Again Cornud is the creator, with Atzili with a backheader sliding into the corner with Szczesny only able to get a hand to the ball.

13' OFF THE BAR! Chery hits a beautiful free kick which clips the top of the crossbar.

42' GOAL FOR MACCABI! Pierrot plays in Aztzili on the right hand edge of the penalty area and he surprises Szczesny by curling an effort inside the near top corner.

45' FINE STOP FROM COHEN! He dives to his left to deny Vlahavic and then Goldberg's pressure stops Milik netting the rebound.

20 - This was Maccabi Haifa's first Champions League victory in 20 years.

