According to the Belgian outlet HLN , the supporter - known as Guido - is fighting for his life in hospital, having been set upon while walking home from the game. He is a member of the Blue Moon Belgium group, an official City supporter club.

His son, Jurgen, is the co-chairman of the collective, and posted on Facebook: "My father was cowardly attacked for his City scarf at a stop-over in Drongen. We hope the perpetrators are found and punished.”

Champions League Foden will be ‘one of the best in the world’ - City team-mate Cancelo 3 HOURS AGO

City are trying to work out what happened, but issued the following statement on Wednesday morning: “Everyone at Manchester City is shocked and saddened to hear reports of an attack on one of our supporters after the Champions League game in Bruges last night.

“We are currently working with our counterparts at Club Brugge, as well as Belgian and Greater Manchester Police to establish more information.

“Our thoughts and best wishes go out to the family and friends of the Belgian-based supporter, who remains in hospital.”

Club Brugge have also condemned the attack : “Club Brugge was horrified to learn of the events at the E40 motorway parking lot in Drongen where a Manchester City supporter, who had previously been a guest at the Jan Breydel Stadium, was attacked.

“Club Brugge strongly disapproves of all criminal behaviour, both inside and outside the stadium and puts tolerance first. Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the Manchester City supporter.”

Champions League Guardiola praises Palmer's 'special quality' after first CL goal 16 HOURS AGO