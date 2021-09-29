Atalanta moved top of Champions League Group F after a 1-0 victory over Young Boys.

Matteo Pessina became the first Italian to score for Atalanta in the competition when he netted after 68 minutes.

The goal proved to be the winner as Atalanta moved to four points, with Young Boys on one point after their opening draw against Manchester United. The other game in the group sees Man Utd host Villarreal.

Zenit St Petersburg got off the mark in Group H as they eased to a 4-0 home win over Malmo.

Claudinho struck the opener after nine minutes for the Russian side, who were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea in their first match.

Daler Kuzyayev bagged the second after half-time and Aleksei Sutormin curled in a fine third from outside the box in the 80th minute after Anel Ahmedhodzic had been sent off for the visitors.

Wendel got in on the act in injury-time to complete a convincing win for Zenit.

Chelsea host Juventus later in the other group match on Wednesday evening.

