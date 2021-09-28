Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino both scored twice as Liverpool maintained their perfect start to Champions League Group B with a thumping 5-1 win at FC Porto.

The Merseysiders mourned the loss of one of their greatest ever marksmen earlier in the day, following the passing of the late, great Roger Hunt and responded with a fittingly stylish performance in his honour.

Salah opened the scoring on 18 minutes after Diogo Costa failed to deal with the impressive Curtis Jones’ low shot from the left.

The Merseysiders deservedly doubled their advantage on the stroke of half time when Costa dithered in the face of James Milner’s low cross and Sadio Mane gleefully tapped in at the back post.

Salah then notched his 30th Champions League goal with a clinical strike from Jones’ pass before the hosts pulled one back through Mehdi Taremi’s header.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s men rounded off an emphatic night late on as substitute Firmino bagged a quick-fire brace.

The result sees the Reds top the pool with six points. Atletico Madrid are second on four with Porto third on one and AC Milan pointless in fourth spot.

Next up in Group B, Liverpool visit Atletico on Tuesday October 19 while FC Porto host Milan.

TALKING POINT

Five-star Liverpool. Given the calibre of the names in Liverpool’s group, there’s no doubt Klopp will be delighted to have two wins from two and some daylight between themselves and the other sides with a double-header against Atletico to come.

This was the perfect way to set them up for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Manchester City too. The defence looked more assured and didn’t endure the same stress as in the 3-3 draw with Brentford while the attack continues to flourish with Salah once again demonstrating the red-hot form he is in. The fact three of their four star forwards got on the scoresheet was a real bonus and Klopp was even able to give Mane and Salah an early finish while he could wrap Milner up in cotton wool at right back with Trent Alexander Arnold looking set to miss the weekend clash with the champions.

City will undoubtedly provide the Reds with a much sterner test but with a packed Anfield ready to roar them on, Liverpool will head into the game high in confidence.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Curtis Jones (Liverpool). The young midfielder followed up his goal against Brentford with an all-action midfield display. He had a hand in four of the five goals and was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet.

PLAYER RATINGS

FC PORTO: Costa 5, Corona 6, Cardoso 6, Marcano 6, Zaidu 6, Uribe 6, Oliveira 6, Otavio 5, Martinez 6, Dias 7, Taremi 6. Subs: Vieira 6, Grujic 6, Vitinha 6, Wendell 6, Pepe 6.



LIVERPOOL: Alisson 7, Milner 8, Matip 7, Van Dijk 7, Robertson 8, Fabinho 7, Jones 9, Henderson 8, Mane 8, Salah 8, Jota 7. Subs: Firmino 7, Minamino 6, Gomez 6, Oxlade-Chamberlain 6, Origi n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

18’ - GOAL! – FC Porto 0-1 Liverpool. Salah touches home from close range after Jones had cut in from the left and seen his low drive pushed out by the keeper.

45’ - GOAL! – FC Porto 0-2 Liverpool. Mane touches home from close range after the keeper failed to deal with Milner's devilish low cross.

60’ - GOAL! – FC Porto 0-3 Liverpool. Salah snares his second of the night with a low finish after brilliant approach play from Jones.

75’ - GOAL! – FC Porto 1-3 Liverpool. Mehdi Taremi pulls one back with a powerful header after lovely build up from Vieira.

77’ - GOAL! – FC Porto 1-4 Liverpool. Firmino rolls the ball home from long range after Costa raced out of his area and completely misread the situation.

83’ - GOAL! – FC Porto 1-5 Liverpool. Firmino's fine finish from close-range counts after a lengthy VAR check. The Brazilian is not offside and turns well to put away the loose ball after Jones' shot deflected into his path.

KEY STATS

Mané has scored five goals against Porto in the UEFA Champions League, the most by a Liverpool player against a single opponent in the competition.

Salah becomes only the third African player to score 30 or more goals in the UEFA Champions League, after Didier Drogba (44) and Samuel Eto'o (30).

Liverpool have scored 3+ goals in six consecutive matches for only the third time in the club's history, after doing so in May 2009 and October 1892.

No player has provided more assists in the UEFA Champions League for Liverpool (excluding qualifiers) than James Milner (12, level with Steven Gerrard).

