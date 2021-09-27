Pep Guardiola admits he is unsure how his side are going to be able to stop Paris Saint-Germain's front three of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi when City face the Ligue 1 club in their Champions League group stage match on Tuesday night.

City started their Champions League campaign with a 6-3 win over RB Leipzig, but are now expected to face a tougher test against Mauricio Pochettino's side with Messi in line to start against his old boss at Barcelona.

Messi is set to be in the starting XI after missing PSG's last two matches with a knee injury. Guardiola says containing PSG's front three will be a great test for City on Tuesday night.

''What should we do? I don't know," Guardiola told reporters at his pre-match press conference.

"This amount of quality I don't know how to stop them, they're so good, this amount of talent makes it so difficult. We have to defend well.

"The talent cannot be stopped. We have to do it as a team, be compact, help each other, know we are going to suffer. How you handle through the pain in those moments.

They are so good these kind of teams, you have to be able to suffer 90 minutes.

"They're exceptional, all of them are so good individually, they can combine and connect. We are looking forward to playing the game."

Messi has made three appearances for PSG but is yet to find the net. Guardiola is still surprised that Messi did leave Barcelona after 21 years with the Catalan giants.

He added: "A long time ago you could not imagine (Messi leaving Barca) but it's happened.

"In football, in life you never know what might happen. I'm pretty sure he will be happy there in Paris.

"Messi speaks for himself, I don't have to describe him. What he's done is more than exceptional and hopefully tomorrow he can play for the benefit of the game."

