Atletico Madrid have confirmed that Jose Gimenez will miss the first leg of their crucial Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City.

The 27-year-old has shared a formidable centre-back partnership with Stefan Savic in recent weeks, with the defending La Liga champions currently enjoying a six-game winning streak in all competitions.

However, the Uruguayan defender left the field late on during Saturday’s 4-1 win over Alaves, reportedly suffering from discomfort.

It has now been confirmed he will not travel to Manchester for his side’s quarter-final first leg at the Etihad Stadium, with a club statement adding that he will undergo further tests to discover the full extent of the injury.

Atletico have already knocked one Manchester team out of Europe’s flagship club competition this season, having toppled Manchester United 2-1 on aggregate, including a decisive 1-0 victory at Old Trafford.

Speaking ahead of their return to England, Savic hailed Manchester City as one of the strongest sides left in the competition, but admits he and his team-mates will arrive in confident mood.

He said: “I think we have the quality and strength to face this game against Manchester City and we will have our chances to go through.

“They have enormous attacking potential, but United had it too. We know that it will be a game where we are going to suffer and even more in their field… they are the leaders in the Premier League.

“It will be a tough game, but we are ready to face it.”

Elsewhere in the Champions League quarter-final first legs, Liverpool travel to face Benfica, while defending champions Chelsea host 13-time competition winners Real Madrid.

Bayern Munich have also been drawn to face Villarreal, with the sides meeting at the Estadio de la Cerámica on Wednesday evening.

