Borussia Dortmund battled to a 1-0 victory over Sporting Lisbon thanks to Donyell Malen’s first-half strike at Signal Iduna Park.

Erling Haaland received his UEFA Forward of the Season award before kick-off but a muscle injury ruled the Norwegian out of the tie.

With 11 goals already in just eight games this season, Dortmund were sure to feel Haaland’s absence, but a first goal in black and yellow for Malen helped ease the blow as they claimed a 1-0 half-time lead.

Malen expertly found the far corner following a through ball from Jude Bellingham, who became the youngest player to make 10 starts in the competition - and that was enough to hand Dortmund all three points.

Earlier, first-half goals from Steven Berghuis and Sebastien Haller – who made it five goals in his opening two Champions League games – saw Ajax beat Besiktas 2-0 in Amsterdam.

Ajax won 5-1 at Sporting Lisbon a fortnight ago and it means they have a perfect two wins from two ahead of the double header against Dortmund on October 19 (home) and November 3 (away).

In Group A, RB Leipzig remain without a point after Club Brugge stunned the German side 2-1 at the Red Bull Arena.

Christopher Nkunku gave Leipzig the lead after just five minutes, but Brugge turned the game on its head before half-time thanks to Hans Vanaken and Mats Rits.

