Villarreal catapulted themselves back into the Group F mix with a strong 4-1 victory against Young Boys.

An early goal from Yeremi Pino put Unai Emery's side ahead and ten minutes later it was two, Gerard Moreno latching on to a pinpoint delivery from Dani Parejo as the pair continued to partner profitably at set-pieces.

Young Boys fought back, however, with a succession of second-half chances eventually resulting in a goal from Congolese striker Meschak Elia with less than 15 minutes to play.

However it was Villarreal who produced a final flourish, Albero Moreno first following his namesake's lead with the third before Samuel Chcukwueze put the result beyond doubt in stoppage time at the Stade de Suisse.

The result leaves Villarreal level on points with Atalanta, two points behind group leaders Manchester United.

- - -

RB Salzburg's dynamic young striking duo powered the Austrian side to a 3-1 victory over Wolfsburg as Noah Okafor struck twice

After the Swiss striker's forward partner Karim Adeyemi had put Salzburg into an early lead in the game's opening exchanges, former Manchester City striker Lukas Nmecha levelled for the visitors with a header from a whipped Maximilian Arnold corner.

But Okafor found a second-half double, twice capitalising after the ball tumbled loose after a set-piece, as RB Salzburg moved four points clear at the top of Group G.

- - -

In Group G's other game, Lille stymied and stalled Sevilla as the two sides shared the points in stalemate at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Sevilla dominated the ball in the first half but could not find a first goal, with Rafa Mir having a shot cleared off the line as the French champions held firm.

It was much the same after the interval as Julen Lopetegui's side were forced to settle for a third successive draw in a group of considerable intrigue midway through the Champions League group stages.

