Villarreal have been the giant killers of the Champions League campaign so far, but in order to reach the final they must overcome arguably their toughest opponents yet – so can the Yellow Submarine set Liverpool off their quadruple course?

The tie sees Unai Emery go head-to-head with Jurgen Klopp in the last four of the Champions League, with the first leg at Anfield on Wednesday before Liverpool head to Spain for the return leg a week later on May 3.

Few gave Villarreal a chance when they entered the knockouts stages, but they have already delivered two big blows to a couple of European heavyweights.

After beating Juventus in the last 16, Villarreal stunned Bayern Munich in the quarters, and their path to the semis means Liverpool will not be taking them for granted.

Regardless, Liverpool will be favourites, so how can Villarreal trouble them? We spoke to Eurosport Spain’s Agustin Galan to get the lowdown on how the Europa League champions can threaten Klopp’s red-hot Reds.

'Villarreal have other threats if Moreno isn't fit'

Who is going to replace Gerard Moreno? How big a blow is losing the forward?

I wouldn’t rule him out completely. There’s a small chance he can play the first leg, although it would be a risky move from Unai Emery. He’s one of the best players in the squad, but he was injured earlier this season and Villarreal managed to be competitive anyway with his absence.

Do you think with no Moreno, Emery will move to a different formation?

Villarreal have some other threatening players up front, and Liverpool should have an eye on Arnaut Danjuma and Yeremy Pino. Reds fans may not know them, but they’ve had a great impact in La Liga.

Giovani Lo Celso is also expected to play a more advanced role if Gerard doesn’t feature.

MUNICH, GERMANY - APRIL 12: Pau Torres and Etienne Capoue of Villarreal CF celebrate following their draw and advancement in the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Leg Two match between Bayern München and Villarreal CF at Football Arena Munich on April 1 Image credit: Getty Images

Do Villarreal have any other injury worries?

Alberto Moreno, former Liverpool player, has a knee injury and he won’t play. Francis Coquelin didn’t play against Valencia and Getafe because Emery wanted him fit for the first leg, so let’s see if he can play against Liverpool or not.

Is there a sense from Villarreal that they can shock LIverpool? Or are the Premier League side a step too far?

If they could beat Bayern, there are no limits for the Yellow Submarine. They have the capacity to slow the pace of the game, so Liverpool could be surprised if they sink into that dynamic.

The odds are against Villarreal one more time (Juventus, Bayern…) but they don’t fear anyone in the tournament and Unai Emery is a cup specialist.

