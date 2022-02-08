Chelsea look set to play their Champions League second leg against Lille without unvaccinated players, with UEFA unwilling to order a neutral venue.

France operates with stricter coronavirus rules for visitors compared to many other countries, and freedom to visit requires full vaccination - which for most now includes a third booster jab within the past nine months.

Because players’ vaccine status is private and most athletes have not disclosed their own medical history, it is not clear which players will be ineligible to travel, reports Football London

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has previously spoken of the consequences for some of his players in his squad, suggesting that some of them may be hit by the travel ban.

He said of his players and the vaccine requirement, back in January, that: "They are aware of it.

"And at some point, everybody who is not vaccinated will face some consequences.

“Does that make it wrong that they are not? I’m not so sure about it, I simply don’t know. I took my decision for myself. For us, isolated as a club, isolated as a football team, there can be huge consequences.”

Chelsea play Lille on February 22 at Stamford Bridge before the return leg on March 16.

Novak Djokovic has been warned that he may not be able to take part in the French Open for the same reasons.

