Chelsea comfortably booked a spot in the last 16 of the Champions League with a hugely impressive 4-0 win over Juventus at Stamford Bridge.

Trevoh Chalobah opened the scoring with a smart turn and shot from a 25th-minute corner to mark his first start in the competition with a goal.

Ad

The hosts could have led by more at the interval had they made the most of some good openings but they were also grateful for some excellent defending from Thiago Silva when he brilliantly hooked an Alvaro Morata lob off the line.

Champions League Opinion: Chelsea academy becoming driving force behind their season 9 MINUTES AGO

Chelsea remained the better side in the second half and deservedly extended their advantage with a quick-fire double blast.

First, Reece James rifled a sweet strike beyond Wojciech Szczesny before Callum Hudson-Odoi finished off a wonderful team goal to put the points beyond doubt just prior to the hour. Substitute Timo Werner then added a fourth in stoppage-time to complete the rout.

The result sees Thomas Tuchel’s men move above Juventus to the top of Group H on goal difference, with the winner of the pool to be decided on December 8 when Chelsea visit Zenit and the Old Lady host Malmo.

TALKING POINT

Home-grown stars shine as Chelsea outclass the Italians. This was a statement-performance from the reigning European champions. They bossed the match from start to finish and made a Juventus side that had won all of their previous matches in the pool look very ordinary.

There were so many positives for Tuchel and the supporters to enjoy but none more than the fact the victory had its roots in Chelsea’s youth system. For years, questions have been asked about where the fruits of the Blues’ academy were but now they are really seeing some results.

Three of the four goals came from youngsters who have come right through the ranks. Chalobah joined Chelsea aged eight; James joined them aged six and Hudson Odoi arrived at age seven. Indeed, it says much about their immense impact that the Blues had three different English goalscorers in a single UEFA Champions League match for the very first time.

The only sour note for Tuchel and co were injuries to N'Golo Kante and Ben Chilwell, who were both forced off injured during the contest and will surely be doubtful for Sunday’s clash with Manchester United.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Reece James (Chelsea). There were plenty of outstanding candidates in the home side’s line-up but James once again showcased his brilliance both in attack in defence. Thundered home a superb second goal of the night and had a hand in both the third and fourth as the hosts ran riot.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James for Chelsea against Juventus. Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

CHELSEA: Mendy 7, James 9, Chalobah 8, Thiago Silva 8, Rudiger 8, Chilwell 7, Kante 6, Jorginho 7, Pulisic 6, Ziyech 7, Hudson-Odoi 8. Subs: Loftus-Cheek 7, Werner 6, Azpilicueta 6, Saul 6, Mount 6.



JUVENTUS: Szczesny 7, Cuadrado 6, Bonucci 6, De Ligt 7, Sandro 6, Bentancur 6, McKennie 6, Locatelli 6, Rabiot 6, Chiesa 6, Morata 6. Subs: Dybala 6, Arthur 6, Kean 6, Kulusevski n/a, De Winter n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

25’ - GOAL! – Chelsea 1-0 Juventus. The hosts have the breakthrough. Juventus fail to deal with another corner and Chalobah is able to turn and rifle a shot into the back of the net.

29’ – JUVENTUS CHANCE! An incredible clearance! Thiago Silva charges back towards his own goal-line and hooks it to safety after Morata had raced into the box and lifted a lobbed shot beyond Mendy.

37’ – CHELSEA CHANCE! Szczesny flings himself to his right to get a fingertip to James' low strike from the far side of the area. Rudiger meets the resulting corner but guides his header wide.

56’ - GOAL! – Chelsea 2-0 Juventus. James chests a deep cross from the left into his own path and fizzes a brilliant strike beyond the keeper.

58’ - GOAL! – Chelsea 3-0 Juventus. It's three! The Blues are heading to the top of Group H. A slick move ends with Hudson-Odoi lashing a close-range first-time finish into the net.

90+5’ - GOAL! – Chelsea 4-0 Juventus. It's four and it's a complete rout. Werner gets in on the act with a close-range finish from Ziyech's low cross.

KEY STATS

Aged 22 years and 141 days, Trevoh Chalobah is the youngest player to score on his first UEFA Champions League start for Chelsea since Oscar in September 2012 (21y 10d), and youngest Englishman since Daniel Sturridge in September 2010 (21y 14d).

James (5 goals, 5 assists) is one of only two players to both score 5+ goals and assist 5+ goals in all competitions for Premier League clubs this season, along with Mo Salah (16 goals, 7 assists).

This is only the third occasion of a team having three different English goalscorers in a Champions League match (Chalobah, James, Hudson-Odoi), after Man Utd v Brøndby in 1998 (Beckham, Cole, Neville, Scholes) and Man Utd v Roma in 2007 (Carrick, Smith, Rooney).

This was Thomas Tuchel’s 50th match in charge of Chelsea in all competitions, and 32nd win (D11 L7). The Blues have kept 31 clean sheets in those 50 games, more than any other side in Europe’s big-five leagues in this period, conceding just 24 goals.

Juventus have lost a game with a margin of 4+ goals considering all competitions for their first time since February 2004, against AS Roma in Serie A (0-4).

Champions League ‘Silva was one of my idols’ - Chalobah lauds Chelsea team-mate ahead of Juve clash YESTERDAY AT 17:32