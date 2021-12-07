Boban Nikolov scored a last-gasp equaliser for Sheriff Tiraspol as they drew 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk to reach the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Fernando had given Shakhtar the lead in the 42nd minute, but Nikolov stabbed in after a goalmouth scramble in the final seconds to ensure the Moldovan club's European adventure continues.

Ad

In Group C where there was nothing to play for, Ajax thrashed Sporting Lisbon 4-2 to maintain their 100 per cent win record in the group stages.

Champions League Opinion: The solution to PSG's problems is clear - drop Neymar 3 HOURS AGO

Sebastien Haller opened the scoring in the eighth minute before Nuno Santos pulled a goal back for the visitors in the 22nd minute. Antony (42') restored Ajax's lead before David Neres (58') and Steven Berghuis (62') all added to the hosts' tally. Tabata scored a consolation for the visitors in the 78th minute.

Dortmund to a convincing 5-0 victory over 10-man Besiktas. Erling Haaland came off the bench to score twice and help

Donyell Malen scored first for Dortmund (29') and the goals kept pouring in, Marco Reus scored from the spot (45+2') after Wellington was shown a red card for upending Mahmoud Dahoud. Reus got his second in the 53rd minute before Haaland made his mark with two goals of his own in the 68th and 80th minute.

Manchester City, who had already qualified for the knockout stages, were beaten 2-1 by RB Leipzig behind closed doors in the early game in Group A. Dominik Szoboszlai (24') and Andre Silva (71') both scored for the hosts,. Kyle Walker was sent off for a wild challenge on Silva and Riyad Mahrez scored a consolation goal (83').

Antoine Griezmann gave the hosts the lead (56') before the match descended into chaos with Yannick Carrasco, Wendell and Agustin Marchesin - who was off the pitch - all received red cards for their involvements in two separate on-the-pitch fracases.

Atletico wrapped up the win in added time thanks to goals from Angel Correa (90') and Rodrigo De Paul (90+2').

Liverpool beat AC Milan 2-1 at the San Siro after coming from a goal down scored by Fikayo Tomori to win thanks to strikes from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi. Milan finished the group in fourth.

Champions League Real Madrid seal top spot with Inter win 4 HOURS AGO