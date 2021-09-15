Cristiano Ronaldo gave his shirt from Manchester United’s Champions League opener to the steward he had hit on the head with a wayward shot during the warm-up.

Ronaldo was on target on Tuesday night but was unable to prevent 10-man United from losing 2-1 at Young Boys after Jesse Lingard’s late mistake.

Champions League 'You get it with young refs' - Solskjaer questions referee after Young Boys loss 13 HOURS AGO

During the build-up to the match in Switzerland, United’s forwards were taking part in shooting drills when one of Ronaldo’s shots sailed over the bar.

Footage showed the shot hit a steward on the back of the head, and after she went down to receive medical attention, Ronaldo went over to check she was okay.

The steward evidently recovered from the blow as she was all smiles come full-time, having been gifted Ronaldo’s match jersey in what was just his second match back as a United player.

She posed with the shirt for photos, and even put it on after Ronaldo’s kind gesture.

Champions League Opinion: Wan-Bissaka sent off, but Solskjaer cost Man Utd most of all 14 HOURS AGO