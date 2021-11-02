Diego Simeone has confirmed that he will not be shaking the hands of Jurgen Klopp after his Atletico Madrid side travel to England to play against Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday night.

The two clubs last met two weeks ago at Wanda Metropolitano in the UEFA Champions League group stage match which saw Liverpool come out 3-2 winners in a tight spectacle.

However, the match was filled with controversy as Antoine Griezmann was sent off after scoring two goals and Mohammed Salah converted a winning penalty.

Simeone ran down the tunnel and didn’t shake Klopp’s hands after the match which he will do again as he does not agree with the British tradition.

“I don't like the greeting after the match because they are the emotions of two sides in different emotional minds,” he said.

“I know in the UK it is a custom but I don't share it and I don't like the falseness it may include.”

The Atletico Madrid manager is set to return to Anfield, after a successful trip to the stadium in 2020 saw the Spanish side eliminate the 2019 champions in the round of 16.

Despite the high tensions on the touchline, Klopp still has major respect for the Argentine whether he decides to shake his hand or not.

“I respect a lot what he's doing. Absolutely exceptional against a lot of strong sides year after year, really impressive.” Klopp said.

Jurgen Klopp during Liverpool's Champions League match against Atletico Madrid. Image credit: Getty Images

“If I'd known he didn't do it (post-game handshakes), I wouldn't have gone for it. I expect we will shake hands before the game tomorrow.”

And the respect is reciprocated as Simeone has shown appreciation towards the German’s managerial career.

He said. “I don't know Klopp as a person very well but I know he is a great coach who has done great work at every club he has been at.”

Liverpool currently sit top of Group B with three wins from three matches, while Atletico are second having won 2-1 against AC Milan and drawn 0-0 against Porto, before the defeat against the Reds two weeks ago.

