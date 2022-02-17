Diogo Jota faces a race against time to feature in the Carabao Cup final later this month after picking up an ankle injury during Liverpool’s 2-0 win against Inter Milan on Wednesday evening.

Goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah gave the Reds victory at San Siro, with the former replacing Jota at half time.

It was an enforced exit, with Jurgen Klopp admitting afterwards that he was “happy with everything apart from Diogo [Jota] going off.”

Asked about the severity of the injury, Klopp said: “The ankle was swollen at the break so we had to change.

“Twisted ankle, it was swollen. So that’s not a good sign but we have to see.

“We will check it as early as possible tomorrow [Thursday] but we need further assessment.”

According to The Mirror , after undergoing scans, Jota has been ruled out of this weekend’s game against Norwich and it could now be touch and go as to whether he recovers in time for Liverpool’s Carabao Cup decider against Chelsea at Wembley.

The final is in 10 days, giving Jota limited time to prove his fitness. Liverpool have not ruled him out completely, however, with Klopp intending to give him every chance to make the squad.

Having signed Luis Diaz in January, Liverpool have options up front even if Jota is unavailable. "Luis is so natural when he comes on so that is all very helpful," Klopp said after the Colombian forward made another lively substitute appearance against Inter.

Nonetheless, given that Jota is their second-top scorer behind Salah this season with 17 goals in all competitions, Klopp will hope that his rehabilitation goes smoothly.

