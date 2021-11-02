Liverpool have been boosted by the return of Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara ahead of their Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Fabinho trained this week after missing the last three games with a knee problem while Thiago is available after six weeks out.

The return of the midfield duo comes at a welcome time as Naby Keita faces a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury suffered in the draw against Brighton and James Milner is also out.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told his pre-match press conference: “Naby has a hamstring injury so will be out for a while. Apart from that, Millie [James Milner] it’s clear [he won’t be involved] and the others who are out long-term will be out as well.

“Fabinho and Thiago trained completely normally and are in contention, which is good obviously. It’s very helpful and so we will see.

“Injuries [in this] period of the season are completely normal, as long as they are not too harsh we have to accept that. The players will be back, hopefully soon, and then they are in contention again as well. But for tomorrow only the fit players, obviously.”

Liverpool are in control of Group B after beating Atletico 3-2 in Spain in their previous match. Klopp’s side are on nine points, five ahead of Atletico and Porto, with AC Milan yet to register a point.

The last meeting between Liverpool and Atletico was filled with tension and Klopp saw his attempt at a handshake after the match turned down by Diego Simeone, who says he will do the same again at Anfield.

"I respect him a lot," said Klopp when asked about Simeone. "We don't know each other but I respect what he is doing at Atletico, absolutely exceptional against strong sides year after year. Really impressive.

"Handshake snub? If I knew he doesn't do it, I wouldn't try it.

"We were both emotional but now I know he doesn't like to do it, so no problem. Then we can all go home happy but between the handshakes, it's an important game, which I am more concerned about."

