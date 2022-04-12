Samuel Chukwueze's goal two minutes from time sent Villarreal through to the Champions League semi-finals at the expense of Bayern Munich.

Villarreal's stubborn defence kept Bayern almost chanceless in the first half but Robert Lewandowski levelled the tie on aggregate with his first chance seven minutes into the second half.

The goal came from broken play when Daniel Parejo's ball in his own half was intercepted by Coman and Thomas Muller set up Lewandowski to squeeze his 16th goal of this year's tournament in off the post.

Though Bayern had a wealth of possession in the Villarreal half after half time the only clear chances only fell to Dayot Upamecano and Thomas Muller, either side of the goal, and both failed to make goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli work .

Extra-time loomed until on the break Gerard Moreno produced a wonderful pass to the back post where Chukwueze, who had only been on the pitch four minutes, slammed the ball home into the roof of the net sending Villarreal to their first Champions League semi-final in 16 years.

TALKING POINT

Is it possible Arsenal got rid of the third best manager in the world? - How Unai Emery's stock has risen. Obviously Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp are on their own pedestal but is there any other manager who will be as in demand now? His team are overmatched on paper at every stage of the competition, just as they were in last year's Europa League, and yet they triumph each time. Bayern had their chances in the second half, but to keep them so stifled in front of their home fans for the opening 45 minutes was remarkable. Even when they had all the momentum after the goal the defensive resilience did not wilt. And as before he is brave with substitutes in the closing stages of games and has been rewarded.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Raul Albiol (Villarreal) - It was a defensive performance it was from the whole Villarreal side and of course Emery deserves a great deal of praise for the tactics employed, but the Yellow Submarine skipper was a lion at the back. He and Lewandowski had a running battle on and off the ball, which could have seen the Polish striker sent off for a second bookable offence, but equally frustrating as any dark arts was the way the Ballon d'Or favourite barely got any space over the 180 minutes bar his goal. Pau Torres alongside him was almost as good, and will be the man who has a big transfer in the summer, but the 36-year-old veteran deserves extra credit for tonight's display.

PLAYER RATINGS

Bayern Munich: Neuer 6; Hernandez 6, Upamecano 7, Pavard 6; Sane 7, Kimmich 7, Goretzka 6, Coman 6; Musiala 6, Muller 5; Lewandowski 6.

Subs: Gnabry 6, Davies 5, Choupo-Moting 6.

Villarreal: Rulli 7; Foyth 6, Albiol 9*, Torres 8, Estupinan 7; Parejo 6, Capoue 6, Coquelin 6, Lo Celso 6; Danjuma 6, Moreno 7.

Subs: Chuwkeueza 7, Pedraza 6, Aurier 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

50' BEST CHANCE SO FAR Sane got to the by-line and pulled back for Upamecano who blazed over with his left foot on the half-volley.

52' GOAL FOR BAYERN! Lewandowski finally gets a chance and he scores. Coman intercepted a pass from Parejo and Muller played the ball to Lewandowski just outside the box and the Polish striker slipped the ball past Rulli and in off the post.

71' MULLER MISSES A SITTER Another fine cross from Sane finds Muller six yards out but he with no one obstructing him he heads wide.

88' GOAL FOR VILLARREAL! They snatch a probable winner on the break. Moreno was played behind the defence and then he played a fantastic bakk to Chukwueze at the back post and he crashed the ball above Neuer into the roof of the net.

KEY STAT

2 - Number of goals conceded by Villarreal in their four knockout matches so far.

