Copenhagen have ended their Champions League campaign on a high, securing a creditable 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund at Parken.

Both sides already knew their Group G fate, with Dortmund guaranteed to finish as runners-up to Manchester City and Copenhagen destined to finish bottom.

The home crowd were in a typically raucous mood, however, with the stadium rocking a full 40 minutes before kick-off and supporters unveiling a huge blue-and-white tifo as the match got underway.

Copenhagen fed off the atmosphere in the first half, producing chance after chance. Mohamed Daramy got in behind early on and teed up Roony Bardghji for a belting header which Gregor Kobel did well to save, before Viktor Claesson set up Hakon Arnar Haraldsson to test the Dortmund goalkeeper once more.

Nonetheless, Dortmund took the lead after some excellent play from Felix Passlack out wide on the right. He tied Valdemar Lund in knots before lofting in a cross which evaded Anthony Modeste but fell nicely for Thorgan Hazard, who smashed a deflected shot through a crowd of Copenhagen defenders.

The hosts took the goal in their stride, immediately forcing Kobel into another fantastic save when Claesson wriggled through and loosed a shot from point-blank range.

They finally got the reward their enterprise deserved just before half-time, Claesson and Haraldsson playing a sweeping one-two which required the latter to make a lung-busting run into the box before lashing home.

At the break, Copenhagen had taken 11 shots to Dortmund’s three – with seven on target, to their opponents’ one – and looked the better side. They started the second half in a similarly lively fashion, Bardghji lining up a shot from distance which whistled just wide of the post.

Karim Adeyemi did much the same at the other end before carving out an opening for Donyell Malen with some lovely footwork, only for Malen to skew his shot horribly.

Dortmund’s attack looked much more dangerous after the introduction of Youssoufa Moukoko, who hit the base of the post with his first touch of the game. As the clock ticked down Moukoko played in Anthony Modeste, who smashed a shot into the stands from a promising position.

Dortmund required a crucial intervention from Niklas Sule, another substitute, to deny Haraldsson a tap-in late on and, all in all, Copenhagen can count themselves unlucky to end their European adventure without a win.

