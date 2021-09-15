FC Sheriff made a dream Champions League debut as they beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 in Group D.
The Moldovan club are playing in Europe’s top-tier competition for the first time after qualifying through the play-offs.
In a group that also contains Real Madrid and Inter Milan, Sheriff got off to the perfect start as they beat Ukrainian side Shakhtar, who could not convert any of their 21 shots.
Adama Traore opened the scoring in the 16th minute and Momo Yansane added the second after the break.
Inter Milan host Real Madrid in the other game in the group on Wednesday evening while Sheriff travel to Madrid for their next Champions League clash.
Borussia Dortmund made a winning start as goals from Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland saw them past Besiktas.
