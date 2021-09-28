Jurgen Klopp hailed a “wonderful” 5-1 victory at Porto with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino all on target for Liverpool.

Salah and Firmino both scored twice as Liverpool maintained their perfect start in Group B ahead of a double header against Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool have now scored 14 goals in their last three matches at Porto, and Klopp joked that another thumping meant Diogo Jota’s “important” contributions were not required.

"First and foremost the most important thing is the result. It is a massive one away at Porto. Winning, and the way we won, makes it better,” Klopp told BT Sport.

"It was good in lots of moments. We could see Porto watched our last game at Brentford. They started direct. I wanted to get it sorted on the pitch and that’s what we did step-by-step.

"We scored maybe not the most amazing goals but important ones in the first half. In the second-half we controlled the game. Porto had massive problems. One centre-half out with a red card and the other, Pepe, not being able to play before the game. We could use that.

"We played wonderful football between the lines, we lost the ball in a situation we should not have. Defensively we played a super game. Goals happen so I am not too concerned.

"I am happy that Diogo Jota didn’t score, he keeps the goals for games we need them. We did not need his goals in the end tonight.

"It was a really good night for us. After the international break we play Atletico [Madrid] so we will see what the boys coming back are like. It is a good start."

Meanwhile, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson insisted there is still work to do despite their impressive start in Europe.

Henderson said: "It’s definitely not job done as we have four games to play. We had two good performances, applied ourselves well and got results we deserved. It’s a good start but it is far from over.

"We’ll be disappointed to concede as I thought we were dominant throughout the game. We scored some brilliant goals and played good football so we have got to be pleased as it is a difficult place to come."

